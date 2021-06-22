Cancel
Biocept (BIOC) to Collaborate with Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Provide Advanced NGS-Based Liquid Biopsy Testing for Patients with Lung Cancer

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, today announced a collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) to provide laboratory testing services to Quest patients for its Target Selectorâ„¢ NGS-based liquid biopsy targeted lung cancer panel. Quest Diagnostics is the leading provider of diagnostic information services, including in advanced diagnostics.

www.streetinsider.com
