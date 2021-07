JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Depending on the strength of your memory, you might recall seeing the Highlands Course at the Atlanta Athletic Club during the 2011 PGA Championship (winner: Keegan Bradley), the 2001 PGA (David Toms) or even, going way back, the 1976 U.S. Open (Jerry Pate). The course plays host to the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week, part of a broader movement to bring the women’s game to traditional championship courses, and while some of the elements remain the same from previous men’s majors, a 2016 redesign by Rees Jones and a few alterations since mean it won’t be quite the track you remember.