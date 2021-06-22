Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (06/22/21): TaylorMade Sim Max 10.5 Driver (Head only)

There was a time, not too long ago, where it felt as if this golf super season would go on forever. Six majors and 50 events can feel like an eternity, after all. But with just one of those majors left and the FedEx Cup Playoffs around the corner, the end has come into focus. There is still plenty for which to play. An Open Championship winner has not been decided in nearly two years, and there are some big names flirting with not making the playoffs. And while the John Deere Classic is certainly not the biggest event left in the queue, it's a great jumping-off point for whatever the rest of this insane 2020-21 season holds.