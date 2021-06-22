Cancel
Exchange Listing LLC Advises and Facilitates Logiq, Inc's Listing on the NEO Exchange

 17 days ago

Ecommerce company's listing on Canada's innovative exchange marks its entry into Canadian market. Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Exchange Listing, LLC assisted with the listing...

State
Florida State
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Utz Brands, Inc. For: Jul 06 Filed by: Shea Theresa Robbins

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Roblox Corp For: Jul 06 Filed by: Guthrie Michael

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) to Acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 Million

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for $335 million in cash. This acquisition brings unique intellectual property and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops and other devices and accelerates growth of the company's high-performance mixed-signal business. Lion is expected to be immediately accretive to GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, contributing approximately $60 million in revenue between deal close and the end of FY22.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Prices 4M Share IPO at $5/sh

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol "SNTG".
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 E2open Parent Holdings, For: Jul 06 Filed by: Insight Holdings Group, LLC

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWashington, D.C. 20549. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. OMB APPROVAL. OMB Number: 3235-0287. Expires:...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (APO) Prices 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACRO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "ACRO.U" commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "ACRO" and "ACRO WS," respectively.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Xometry, Inc. For: Jul 02 Filed by: Rallo James M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. One quarter (1/4) of the shares vested on April 13, 2021, and thereafter, the remainder of the shares shall vest in 36 equal monthly installments, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

WISeKey Appoints Cesar Martin-Perez as Chief Revenue Officer to Deliver Innovative Solutions Designed to Further Accelerate Global Sales

WISeKey Appoints Cesar Martin-Perez as Chief Revenue Officer to Deliver Innovative Solutions Designed to Further Accelerate Global Sales. Geneva, Switzerland "" July 9, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ:...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Philip Morris International (PM) Offers To Acquire Vectura Group plc for $1.2B

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced today it has agreed with the board of Vectura Group plc (Vectura) (LSE: VEC) on the terms of an all-cash, recommended offer to acquire Vectura for an enterprise value of GBP 852 million1 (approximately USD 1.2 billion2). Under the terms of the acquisition, Vectura shareholders would be entitled to receive 150 pence per share, a 46% premium to the ex-dividend closing price per Vectura share of 103 pence on May 25, 20213.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Japan Gold Closes C$17 Million Over-Subscribed Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Japan Gold Corp.(TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (the "Company" of "Japan Gold") is pleased to announce that it has closed an upsized C$17 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 48,571,429 shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.35 per Share. The Private Placement was significantly over-subscribed. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for drill programs, drill targeting and advanced exploration at the Company's two wholly-owned projects, Ikutahara and Ohra-Takamine, and for general working capital purposes. The Company would like to recognize CIBC, Hannam & Partners and Red Cloud Securities for their support in completing the financing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Membership Collective Group Inc (MCG) Announces 30M Share IPO at $14-$16/sh

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE: MCG) announces 30,000,000 share IPO at $14-$16 per share. The Membership Collective Group is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse group of members from...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Update: JCDecaux: Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 507,413 shares for €10,217,645.20. Traded volume on sell side on semester: 547,505 shares for €11,132,225.53. the following resources appeared on the last...
New York City, NYTech Times

Octans Crypto will List on WhiteBit Exchange… BitMart Soon to Come

On March 28th, 2021 $OCTA (Ticker) was deployed as a Smart Contract on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It was created by a Gaming Architect with a total supply of 1,000 trillion tokens- with half of them having been burned initially. Octans started their journey to provide a disruptive and unique, gaming community focused token with great ambitions on their pipeline. Octans was also recently audited by crypto security industry leader Certik, passing their audit. Certik 'Skynet' (24/7 security analysis for smart contracts) is now also implemented. A big milestone for Octa and its holders.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 25-NSE Alussa Energy Acquisitio Filed by: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $11.50. NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on July 19, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) That on July 07, 2021 the instruments representing the securities comprising the entire class of this security came to evidence, by operation of law or otherwise, other securities in substitution therefore and represent no other right except, if such be the fact, the right to receive an immediate cash payment. The merger agreement between Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. and FREYR AS became effective on July 07, 2021. Each Warrant of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. was converted into the right to receive one Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $11.50, of FREYR Battery. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on July 08, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Gold79 Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol AUSVF

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - July 8, 2021 - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., under the stock symbol "AUSVF". The Company's common shares will also continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AUU".
BusinessAnchorage Press

Glass House Brands Commences Trading on the NEO Exchange

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., is pleased to announce that it began trading, July 5, 2021, on the NEO Exchange Inc. (the "NEO") under the symbols " GLAS.A.U" and "GLAS.WT.U".
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Sprout AI Inc. Commences Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

CALGARY, Alberta, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: SPRT) (" Sprout AI" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that as of the date hereof, the Company has satisfied all requirements for its common shares to be listed on the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). As of market open on July 5, 2021, Sprout AI's common shares have begun trading on the CSE under the trading symbol SPRT.
Businessaithority.com

IAA Acquires Auto Exchange’s Business

Expands company’s footprint in rapidly growing New Jersey market. IAA, Inc. a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announced that it has acquired the entirety of the assets of Marisat, Inc. d/b/a Auto Exchange, a provider of personal service and security in the salvage recovery industry, effectively taking over the business operations of Auto Exchange. IAA will operate the business of Auto Exchange going forward. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

