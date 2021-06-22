Exchange Listing LLC Advises and Facilitates Logiq, Inc's Listing on the NEO Exchange

Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $11.50. NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on July 19, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) That on July 07, 2021 the instruments representing the securities comprising the entire class of this security came to evidence, by operation of law or otherwise, other securities in substitution therefore and represent no other right except, if such be the fact, the right to receive an immediate cash payment. The merger agreement between Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. and FREYR AS became effective on July 07, 2021. Each Warrant of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. was converted into the right to receive one Redeemable Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $11.50, of FREYR Battery. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on July 08, 2021.