Angst at Exxon as managers begin employee performance reviews

Trading the energy sector is certainly not easy. From worst to first in half a year. All while the largest firms in the wealth management business talk up ESG investing while talking down anything to do with fossil fuels. Still, what does an economy rebounding from a global pandemic crave more than energy, and what kind of energy at this point in history is less scarce and less expensive than anything more green, or more renewable? That's right, fossil fuels, from oil and gas right on to the dirtiest and perhaps cheapest fuel of them all... coal. What are economically damaged countries, especially those who were considered emerging, frontier or simply undeveloped even prior to the pandemic supposed to do? You know they will do what they see best in the short term. They have no choice.