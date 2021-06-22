Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China to keep COVID-19 border restrictions for another year - WSJ

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

FILE PHOTO: A police officer directs vehicles at a toll station of an expressway after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted, April 8, 2020. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week...

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Covid 19#Beijing#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#The Wall Street Journal#State Council#Wsj#The Winter Paralympics#Non Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

China’s data crackdown could chill pipeline of U.S. IPOs

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China said it would tighten restrictions on the overseas listings of homegrown companies, putting at risk the pipeline of Chinese firms going public on U.S. stock exchanges. On Tuesday, Beijing’s State Council released a sweeping...
Public HealthVoice of America

Zimbabwe Receives COVID-19 Shots From China

HARARE, ZIMABABWE - Zimbabwe on Saturday received a half-million Sinopharm shots against COVID-19 it bought from China, a development officials said would put its vaccination program back on track. After the plane with the Sinopharm shots landed, Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said his government would ensure that the country...
WorldBirmingham Star

COVID-19: Switzerland eases restrictions for travellers

By Ashok RajStory need to be played back to Ashok RajNew Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): The Swiss Federal Council has initiated the process of accepting visas for Switzerland from several countries including India, the embassy of Embassy Switzerland based in New Delhi announced on Monday. "The Embassy of Switzerland...
Chinawibqam.com

China’s Premier Li hopes for healthy, stable relationship with Britain

BEIJING (Reuters) – China hopes to promote a healthy and stable relationship with Britain, state television quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Tuesday. China hopes Britain can provide a fair, unbiased environment for Chinese companies investing in Britain, Premier Li added during a video conference with British business leaders.
Economy95.5 FM WIFC

China says measures against Ant to be imposed on other payment firms

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Thursday that measures against Alibaba’s Ant Group will also be imposed on other payment service companies. “The monopolistic behavior does not only exist in the Ant Group, but also in other institutions,” said Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), told a media conference in Beijing.
EconomyWashington Post

Why Didi Is Falling, Why China Is Cracking Down: QuickTake

Just days after Didi Global Inc., China’s version of Uber, pulled off a $4.4 billion initial public offering in New York, the Chinese cyberspace regulator effectively ordered it removed from app stores in its home market, citing security risks. The ruling doesn’t stop the company from operating -– its half-billion or so existing users will still be able to order rides for now. Still, its shares plummeted Tuesday, falling 23% to $12 at 9:35 a.m. and pushing it below its IPO price. China’s State Council said in a statement it is increasing supervision and revising rules for overseas listings of Chinese companies -- just the latest example of the country’s regulators asserting control over Big Tech.
Travelinews.co.uk

Four obstacles to reopening international travel after a year of Covid-19 restrictions

As ministers prepare to reopen England entirely from 19 July, many within the Government want to go further and reopen international travel sooner rather than later. Sajid Javid, the new Health Secretary, told MPs he would “sit down and discuss with the Transport Secretary as soon as I can” in order to work out what can be done to speed up the relaxation of border restrictions.
Economyspglobal.com

China plans to launch national carbon market in July: State Council

China's nationwide carbon emissions trading system, or ETS, is expected to start trading in July, Premier Li Keqiang said at the State Council's executive meeting on July 7. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The highly anticipated launch of China's ETS was initially slated for end-June,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan weakens as cabinet floats RRR cuts

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened on Thursday as the dollar traded near its highest levels in three months and after China's cabinet floated the possibility of cuts to banks' reserve requirements to support economic growth. While the cabinet said China would keep monetary policy stable, investors took talk of cuts in RRR - the mandatory reserves that banks have to set aside - as a strong easing signal ahead of June economic data next week that is expected to show a further softening of momentum. The policy comments added to a bearish tone for the yuan. Chinese government bond futures soared and the benchmark Chinese 10-year yield fell to its lowest level since August.. "The PBOC's dovish shift may hint (at) softening growth momentum for China economy in the rest of this year," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank said in a note The yuan dipped around 0.1% against the dollar by midday, with the greenback supported by the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting minutes which showed the Fed could begin to taper asset purchases as soon as this year. Various participants at the Fed meeting said they felt conditions for curbing bond-buying would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," though others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, the minutes showed. Before the market open, People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4705 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4762. Spot yuan opened at 6.4762 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4783 at midday, 71 pips weaker than Wednesday's late session close. The offshore yuan weakened to 6.4841 per dollar from a close of 6.4753, but the Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 98.24, unchanged on the day. Expectations of easing in China and tightening in the U.S. pushed spreads between the two countries' 10-year sovereign yields tighter on Thursday after they had widening to a four-month high earlier this week. The global dollar index rose to 92.752 from the previous close of 92.714. "In the near term we continue to expect the U.S. dollar to strengthen, but the yuan is still rangebound overall," said a trader at a foreign bank. The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4705 6.4762 0.09% Spot yuan 6.4783 6.4712 -0.11% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.77% Spot change since 2005 27.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.24 98.24 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.752 92.714 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4841 -0.09% * Offshore 6.6513 -2.72% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

China cuts reserve requirements to support economic recovery

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154.19 billion) in long-term liquidity to underpin its post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum. The People's Bank of China said on its website it would cut...
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

The US’s greatest danger isn’t China. It’s much closer to home

China’s increasingly aggressive geopolitical and economic stance in the world is unleashing a fierce bipartisan backlash in America. That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure – as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Border Controls, Restricted Entry, and Quarantine Essential for Curbing COVID-19 and Future Pandemics

Comprehensive case finding, repeat testing, and apps for contact tracing and self-isolation also key. Border controls, restricted entry, and quarantine for inbound travelers are essential for stopping not just COVID-19, but any future pandemic, in its tracks, finds a review of the available published evidence on early infection control in the online journal BMJ Open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy