Northern Palm Beach County Political Action Committee receives $45 on May 7

Cover picture for the articlePower of Ten Consulting contributed $45 to the Northern Palm Beach County Political Action Committee on May 7, according to data from the Florida Department of State. Donations made to political groups or candidates must be disclosed under state law for greater transparency in elections. While Congress created the Federal Election Commission to oversee federal elections in 1974, each state is left to regulate its local elections.

