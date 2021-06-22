Lee Building Industry Association PC receives $100 on May 7
Waltbillig & Hood General Contracators contributed $100 to the Lee Building Industry Association PC on May 7, according to data from the Florida Department of State. Donations made to political groups or candidates must be disclosed under state law for greater transparency in elections. While Congress created the Federal Election Commission to oversee federal elections in 1974, each state is left to regulate its local elections.flbusinessdaily.com