Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Check out these 5 Prime Day deals on popular Withings smart gadgets

By Maren Estrada
Posted by 
BGR.com
BGR.com
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHmla_0abmWGxw00

Prime Day 2021 has been absolutely massive so far, with literally more than 2 million great deals on anything and everything you can think of. That’s not an exaggeration, by the way — Amazon announced that there are actually more than 2 million Prime Day deals available around the world this year.

Wondering what BGR Deals readers have been buying so far during Prime Day? Highlights include FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch , a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, AirPods 2 for just $99.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, the Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

Now, on top of all that, several popular smart devices from Withings are on sale for Prime Day, including all-time low prices on the Withings Thermo smart thermometer and the Withings Sleep sleep tracker that everyone loves so much!


BEST PRIME DAY DEALS :


Prime Day deals 2021 Amazon’s best Prime Day deals are right here with all-time low prices on so many best-sellers!

A deep Prime Day discount on the “ iPhone of forehead thermometers ” is one of the most popular deals we’ve covered on Prime Day. Other health-related items have also been big sellers, too, but you would have to be crazy to wrap up your Prime Day shopping without first taking a look at all the Withings deals available right now.

The most noteworthy deal is definitely a massive $36 discount on the Withings Thermo . While that iHealth forehead thermometer we mentioned before might be likened to the iPhone all the time, it’s Withings’s smart infrared thermometer that was sold out for nearly six months after the pandemic began. Everyone wanted one, and now you can finally get your hands on one at the lowest price of 2021. As a matter of fact, this is the lowest price of all time for this popular model.

Other popular Withings devices are on sale as well, including the Withings Sleep sleep tracking pad, the Withings Body+ smart scale, and more. Check out all the deals down below.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fp1kh_0abmWGxw00

Withings Thermo – Smart Temporal Thermometer, No Contact, Suitable for Baby, Infant, Toddler…

Price: $63.20
You Save: $5.80 (8%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOdjW_0abmWGxw00

Withings Sleep – Sleep Tracking Pad Under The Mattress With Sleep Cycle Analysis

Price: $63.20
You Save: $6.10 (9%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWlhD_0abmWGxw00

Withings BPM Connect – Wi-Fi Smart Blood Pressure Monitor: Medically Accurate, FSA/HSA Eligible…

Price: $63.20
You Save: $6.75 (10%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZgpu_0abmWGxw00

Withings Body+ – Digital Wi-Fi Smart Scale with Automatic Smartphone App Sync, Full Body Compos…

Price: $63.20
You Save: $5.80 (8%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X51i5_0abmWGxw00

Withings Body Cardio – Premium Wi-Fi Body Composition Smart Scale, Tracks Heart Health, Vascu…

Price: $95.20
You Save: $9.75 (9%)
Buy Now

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
BGR.com

BGR.com

208K+
Followers
5K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Day#Gadgets#Smart Devices#Bgr Deals#Egift#The Apple Watch#The Fire Tv Stick Lite#Echo Buds#Amazon Egift Card#Alexa Voice#Automat#The Withings Thermo#Ihealth#Suitable For Baby#Fsa#Digital Wi Fi Smart Scale#Full Body Compos#Tracks Heart Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

New report has bad news about Apple’s first iPad with an OLED display

A series of separate reports said the first iPad with an OLED display might launch as soon as next year. Apple has been working on several screen updates for the iPad and MacBook, those reports said. They cited the mini-LED displays that Apple unveiled earlier this year for the 2021 iPad Pro. The MacBook Pro is next in line for the same screen upgrade. OLED screens also came up in those reports, with leakers saying that some non-Pro iPads will get the OLED treatment soon. But the rollout of the first iPad OLED display might have been postponed, according to...
RecipesPosted by
BGR.com

People are flocking to Amazon for this surprise Instant Pot deal

All of Amazon’s awesome Instant Pot deals from Prime Day 2021 are now gone, which is a shame. But the good news is that a new deal just popped up on Amazon today that’ll save you a bundle. What’s more, it’s on one of the most popular Instant Pot models you can get right now. Long story short, this is the Instant Pot deal you’ve been waiting for if you missed out on Prime Day’s deals. Hurry and you can pick up the $120 Instant Pot Duo Plus for just $79.95. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen all year for...
RetailPosted by
BGR.com

Nintendo’s new Switch OLED dock can be bought on its own

Nintendo surprised fans with the highly anticipated Switch “Pro” on Tuesday. The next-gen console announcement came over the summer, ahead of the fall release date. This is exactly what the rumors said would happen. But the new Switch wasn’t a Pro model. Fans soon learned that the Switch OLED model would be a lot less exciting than initially expected. The new Switch features a larger 7-inch OLED screen, 64GB of RAM, an improved stand, and built-in Ethernet connectivity for the new dock. But that docking station doesn’t feature the highly-anticipated chip upgrade that would support 4K TV gaming. Initial disappointment aside,...
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Be careful: Apple’s latest software update is bricking some HomePods

Apple’s recent 14.6 update is causing all sorts of problems. If you recall, the iOS 14.6 software update is affecting iPhone battery life. Some users have said that their iPhone will go from a full charge to 30% with barely any use. And now comes word that the recent 14.6 update is causing problems for Apple’s HomePod as well. Owners of Apple’s HomePod have taken to online forums like Reddit to air out their complaints. One owner, who has an astounding 19 HomePods for some reason, said that seven of them are no longer working. Today’s Top Deal If you have a Nintendo...
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap this Ring home security kit is for Amazon Prime Day

The official sale starts tomorrow, June 21, but the Prime Day deals are already rolling in before the big event. This is always one of the best times of the year to shop for tech and there are plenty of great Prime Day smart home deals on tap right now. One of the best applications of this burgeoning technology is home security, and for Prime Day, Amazon has the excellent Ring 8-piece home security system on sale for a whopping $100 discount. Read on to find out more about it.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are today

In need of some new earbuds? If you’ve been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for a while, we’ve got a great deal for you. Today, as part of Best Buy’s early Prime Day deals, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just $170. That’s an epic saving of $30, making this a great deal for anybody after Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for less. This offer is sure to be popular, so make sure you snap it up now before stock is limited or runs out entirely.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Apple deals: Best offers on the iPhone 12, Apple Watch series 6, AirPods Pro and more

Calling all deal hunters, Amazon Prime Day is here. For the uninitiated, the two-day shopping bonanza is hosted by the online retail giant and offers huge discounts across everything from fitness and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances.Luckily for you, we’ve got the latest insight on deals across Amazon devices, laptops, TVs, gaming and tech to save you endlessly scrolling. Our helpful Amazon Prime Day guide is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème of all the deals, too.As for Apple, it’s notorious for not taking part in sales, with discounts often near...
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Don't miss out on these TV deals from Walmart's Deals for Days sale — you'll still find major discounts from LG, Samsung, and more

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. As the big retailers go to war on prices during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale event, we're seeing some tempting discounts from competing events like Walmart's Deals for Days. The big sale has another day to go, but some of the best TV deals will likely sell out. You can find discounts on TVs from LG, Samsung, TCL, and more.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Samsung Prime Day deals: Save $100 on Galaxy S21 Plus, $150 on Galaxy Watch 3

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Samsung's list of Prime Day deals will evolve over the next few days as its retail partners and even Samsung itself bring new offerings into view. If you're a Samsung loyalist, of even if you just appreciate a good deal when you see one, you'll definitely want to keep checking this page and all of CNET's Prime Day coverage to see the latest discounts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy