Fire TV Stick 4K hits $25 for Prime Day, and the Lite version is $18

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 18 days ago
Plenty of Amazon devices have gone on sale with deep discounts for Prime Day 2021, but Fire TV Stick deals are attracting more of our readers’ attention than anything else. It’s not exactly a mystery why that would be the case, of course, and it boils down to two main things. First, Amazon’s Fire TV platform is one of the most popular smart TV platforms on the planet and Fire TV Sticks outsells all other streaming media devices on Amazon. And second, the three most popular Fire TV streamers that Amazon makes are all on sale right now at all-time low prices.

That’s right, folks we’re talking about the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s on sale right now for $24.99 instead of $50, the Fire TV Stick Lite that’s down to $17.99 from $30, and the Fire TV Cube that just hit a new all-time low price of $79.99!


Prime Day deals 2021 Amazon's best Prime Day deals are right here with all-time low prices on so many best-sellers!

Amazon wrapped up the year in 2020 with some fantastic deals on so many different Amazon devices. Then, the fun continued in 2021 because so many of those incredible sales carried over into the new year. Unfortunately, however, just about all of the hottest deals we saw on Amazon’s various device lineups over the past few months covered other device lineups, not Fire TV media players. The good news is that Prime Day 2021 has now arrived and you knew there would be no way Amazon would forget about its Fire TVs!

Head to Amazon right now and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. For those unaware of this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV product catalog, the device itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick . The only difference is the remote, which is still an Alexa Voice Remote but lacks the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV. If that’s not a deal-breaker for you, definitely take advantage of this bargain because that’s the lowest price ever for this model.

You can also save even more by upgrading to the king of Amazon’s streaming dongles, the Fire TV Stick 4K . There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K, and it’s on sale right now for just $24.99, matching the lowest price ever. And finally, if you want it all, you can pick up a $120 Fire TV Cube on sale for the all-time low price of $79.99. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot that gives you hands-free Alexa access, and people love it!

As for other Prime Day deals that have been super-popular with our readers, highlights include FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch (plus AirPods 2 at the lowest price of 2021!), a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the hot new Ring Video Doorbell for $44.99 with a free Echo Dot , the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, incredible Sony headphones deals starting at $78, a Windows 10 laptop bundled with a 128GB microSDXC for just $219.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, more than half off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers , the best Roomba deals of the year starting at $199.99, Amazon’s Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

Fire TV Stick 4K – $24.99

  • The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor
  • Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.
  • You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services
  • Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store
  • The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice
  • You can also use Alexa voice commands to check the weather, control your smart home devices, and so much more
  • Supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+
  • Fire TV gives you access to more than 500,000 different movies and TV episodes
  • Amazon Prime members get free access to Amazon Prime Video


Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision…

Price: $24.99
You Save: $15.00 (38%)
Fire TV Stick Lite – $17.99


Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device

Price: $17.99
You Save: $12.00 (40%)
Fire TV Cube – $79.99


Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD | 2019 release

Price: $79.99
You Save: $40.00 (33%)
BGR.com

BGR.com

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

