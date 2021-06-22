Cancel
Everything coming and going on HBO Max in July 2021

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 17 days ago
The year of HBO Max day-and-date movie releases continues this July with the arrival of No Sudden Move and Space Jam: A New Legacy . At this point, it’s hard to imagine that anyone doesn’t know about the long-awaited Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James and a long list of beloved cartoon characters, but subscribers are also getting No Sudden Move , which is a crime thriller from director Steven Soderbergh. Plus, the Gossip Girl reboot/sequel series is debuting this month on HBO Max.


If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in July, here’s the complete list:

Streaming July 1st

  • ¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020
  • 8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)
  • Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
  • Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)
  • Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
  • Black Panthers, 1968
  • Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
  • Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
  • Cantinflas (HBO)
  • Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
  • Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
  • Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
  • Demolition Man, 1993
  • Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
  • Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)
  • Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020
  • Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
  • Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)
  • Eve’s Bayou, 1997
  • Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
  • First, 2012
  • For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
  • For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
  • Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
  • Gandhi, 1982
  • Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)
  • The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)
  • Gun Crazy, 1950
  • House on Haunted Hill, 1999
  • Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
  • Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
  • Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
  • Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
  • Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
  • Maid in Manhattan, 2002
  • Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)
  • Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
  • Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
  • Monster-In-Law, 2005
  • Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
  • My Brother Luca (HBO)
  • No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available to stream in 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision on supported devices)
  • Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)
  • Pleasantville, 1998
  • The Prince of Tides, 1991
  • Project X, 1987 (HBO)
  • The Punisher, 2017 (HBO)
  • Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
  • Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • Reds, 1981 (HBO)
  • Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
  • The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
  • Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
  • Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • Scream, 1996
  • Scream 2, 1997
  • Scream 3, 2000
  • Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
  • The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
  • Set Up, 2012 (HBO)
  • Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
  • Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)
  • Stuart Little, 1999
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
  • Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)
  • Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
  • Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
  • Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
  • Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
  • The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)
  • Westworld (Movie), 1973
  • White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004
  • The White Stadium, 1928
  • Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
  • Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)

Streaming July 2nd

  • Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)

Streaming July 3rd

  • Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
  • Nancy Drew, Season 2

Streaming July 7th

  • Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
  • Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

Streaming July 8th

  • The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale
  • Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
  • The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Streaming July 9th

  • Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

Streaming July 11th

  • The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming July 12th

  • Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Wellington Paranormal, Season 1

Streaming July 15th

  • Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

Streaming July 16th

  • Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.)
  • Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

Streaming July 17th

  • The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

Streaming July 18th

  • 100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming July 22nd

  • Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

Streaming July 23rd

  • Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)

Streaming July 24th

  • Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

Streaming July 26th

  • Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Streaming July 27th

  • Batwoman, Season 2
  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Streaming July 30th

  • Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)

Leaving July 3rd

  • The ABC’s Of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents Part 2, 2020

Leaving July 4th

  • Annabelle, 2014
  • Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021
  • The Curse of La Llorona, 2019
  • The Nun, 2018

Leaving July 5th

  • Lost And Delirious, 2001

Leaving July 8th

  • Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Leaving July 10th

  • It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving July 11th

  • An Elephant’s Journey, 2018
  • In the Heights, 2021
  • Thanks for Sharing, 2013

Leaving July 15th

  • Burlesque, 2010

Leaving July 17th

  • The Notebook, 2004

Leaving July 26th

  • The King’s Speech, 2010

Leaving July 31st

  • 17 Again, 2009
  • A Clockwork Orange, 1971
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
  • Adam’s Rib, 1949
  • America’s Sweethearts, 2001
  • Anaconda, 1997
  • The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
  • Are We There Yet?, 2005
  • Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
  • AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
  • Badlands, 1973
  • Beau Brummel, 1954
  • The Benchwarmers, 2006
  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)
  • Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)
  • The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula, 1992
  • Bringing Up Baby, 1938
  • The City of Lost Children, 1995
  • The Color Purple, 1985
  • The Comebacks, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
  • The Conjuring 2, 2016
  • The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)
  • Don’t Let Go, 2019 (HBO)
  • Downton Abbey, 2019 (HBO)
  • El Angel (aka The Angel), 2018 (HBO)
  • Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
  • Fool’s Gold, 2008
  • Fort Tilden, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Gay Divorcee, 1934
  • Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Goonies, 1985
  • Grand Canyon, 1991 (HBO)
  • Hairspray, 1988
  • Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)
  • Hellboy Animated Collection, 2006, 2007
  • The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
  • Iniciales SG (aka Initials S.G.), 2019 (HBO)
  • J. Edgar, 2011
  • Jackie Chan’s First Strike, 1997
  • Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
  • Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
  • Keeper Of The Flame, 1943
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
  • Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
  • The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
  • Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
  • Life Stinks, 1991 (HBO)
  • Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
  • Little Children, 2006 (HBO)
  • Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)
  • Lovely & Amazing, 2002
  • The Lucky One, 2012(HBO)
  • The Madness of King George, 1994 (HBO)
  • Marisol, 2019 (HBO)
  • Me 3.769, 2019 (HBO)
  • Michael Clayton, 2007
  • Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
  • Monster-In-Law, 2005
  • Mulholland Dr., 2001
  • Muralla (aka Muralla, The Goalkeeper), 2018 (HBO)
  • Murder on the Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
  • Music and Lyrics, 2007
  • My Dream Is Yours, 1949
  • My Girl 2, 1994
  • My Girl, 1991
  • My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
  • Now, Voyager, 1942
  • Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Opposite Sex, 1956
  • The Pledge, 2001 (HBO)
  • Precious, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Producers, 1968
  • The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)
  • The Prophecy II, 1998 (HBO)
  • The Prophecy III: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)
  • Prophecy IV: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)
  • Prophecy V: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)
  • Pulp Fiction, 1994
  • Rachel and The Stranger, 1948
  • Radio Days, 1987 (HBO)
  • The Reluctant Debutante, 1958
  • Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, 1987 (HBO)
  • Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, 2005 (HBO)
  • Revenge of the Nerds, 1984 (HBO)
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
  • Roger & Me, 1989
  • Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)
  • Romance on the High Seas, 1948
  • Rumble in the Bronx, 1996
  • Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
  • Salvador, 1986 (HBO)
  • Shall We Dance?, 2004
  • Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)
  • Shocker, 1989 (HBO)
  • Sinbad of the Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)
  • Sprung, 1997 (HBO)
  • Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
  • Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
  • Swing Time, 1936
  • Tea for Two, 1950
  • Thief, 1981 (HBO)
  • This Is Spinal Tap, 1984 (HBO)
  • Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 (HBO)
  • Top Hat, 1935
  • Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)
  • Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)
  • Troll, 1986 (HBO)
  • Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
  • Underdog, 2007 (HBO)
  • Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)
  • Up in the Air, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Visitor, 2008
  • Waiting for Guffman, 1997
  • The Wedding Singer, 1998
  • Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
  • Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
  • The Wings of Eagles, 1957
  • Without Love, 1945
  • Woman of the Year, 1942
  • Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)
  • Young Man with a Horn, 1949

Coming Soon (TBD)

  • FBOY Island, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Immortal (Gomorrah Film), Max Original Film Premiere
  • Romeo Santos: King of Bachata, 2021 (HBO)
  • Romeo Santos Utopia Live from MetLife Stadium, 2021 (HBO)

