In an era when we carry large amounts of data across several devices, the need for cloud storage cannot be stressed enough. It doesn’t just let you free up your physical and local drives, but it even lets you sync data across a variety of devices and even makes sharing data simple. And, there are not just a handful of options, with each passing data cloud storage services are increasing, each giving more facilities than the other. Having said that, there is one aspect that you should most certainly pay heed to and that is data security. So, here are some pointers to keep your cloud storage safe and secure.