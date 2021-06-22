Contracts for canal dock services delayed in Rehoboth

People looking to rent kayaks or hitch a ride on a water taxi from Rehoboth Beach’s new Grove Park Canal Dock are going to have to wait a little bit longer. Construction on the dock was all but completed earlier this year, and it opened to the public June 12. City commissioners were expected to award a contract for motorized services and one for non-motorized services at the dock, located on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal behind the Rehoboth Beach Museum, during a June 18 meeting.