Rehoboth Beach, DE

Contracts for canal dock services delayed in Rehoboth

By Chris Flood
Cape Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople looking to rent kayaks or hitch a ride on a water taxi from Rehoboth Beach’s new Grove Park Canal Dock are going to have to wait a little bit longer. Construction on the dock was all but completed earlier this year, and it opened to the public June 12. City commissioners were expected to award a contract for motorized services and one for non-motorized services at the dock, located on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal behind the Rehoboth Beach Museum, during a June 18 meeting.

www.capegazette.com
