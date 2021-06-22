Bridgeport High Alumna Erica Balon One of Nine to Earn Auxiliary to United Hospital Center Scholarship

The Auxiliary to United Hospital Center is pleased to award eight $2,000 scholarships and one $250 scholarship to very deserving local students for the upcoming school year. All students are pursuing careers in health care and are attending West Virginia Schools and Universities. The awardees may reapply each year for the scholarship if the requirements are met. Three of these recipients received this scholarship the final semester this past school year, so this is a continuing scholarship for them. Those students are: