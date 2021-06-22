Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Bridgeport High Alumna Erica Balon One of Nine to Earn Auxiliary to United Hospital Center Scholarship

connect-bridgeport.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Auxiliary to United Hospital Center is pleased to award eight $2,000 scholarships and one $250 scholarship to very deserving local students for the upcoming school year. All students are pursuing careers in health care and are attending West Virginia Schools and Universities. The awardees may reapply each year for the scholarship if the requirements are met. Three of these recipients received this scholarship the final semester this past school year, so this is a continuing scholarship for them. Those students are:

connect-bridgeport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Alumna#Gpa#Ultrasound#Lincoln High School#Dental Hygiene Dentistry#Bridgeport High School#The Ultrasound Program#The Sonography Program#Fairmont State University#The Drum Major#Wvu#Potomac State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
West Virginia University
Related
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Frederick Health Auxiliary awards six scholarships to local high school seniors

At a ceremony held on May 18 at the Frederick Health Village the Frederick Health Auxiliary awarded six scholarships totaling $12,000 to six local high school seniors: Yasmine Zouhairi, Brooke Wunderler, Alanis Gonzalez Quiles, Bishoy Joseph Mounier Adhou Ibrahim, Brina Ratangee and Taeem Kim. The scholarships are awarded to local graduating high school seniors who have exemplary academic records, a history of volunteer service and are planning a career in the health care field.
Bridgeport, CTNew Haven Register

Bridgeport high school launches high-altitude balloon

BRIDGEPORT — Children at a Fairchild Wheeler summer camp on Thursday launched a high-altitude balloon from the school’s roof. The launch was part of an annual week-long STEM camp for incoming students from Fairchild Wheeler’s Information Technology and Software Engineering High School. About 120 students spent the week forming relationships with their peers and engaged in project-based learning.
Lifestylecoalvalleynews.com

Bobby Miller: Tourism student earns scholarship

The Adventure Tourism class of the Boone Career and Technical Center is pleased to announce that our student Hannah Pauley has been awarded a three-week scholarship at the Experience Learning Adventure Outdoor Camp for the adventure camp beginning this week. Hannah lives at Sumerco and attends Scott High School and...
Elba, NYThe Daily News Online

Four earn Graney scholarship

ELBA — Four top 10 seniors from Alexander, Elba, Pembroke and Notre Dame high schools are the recipients of the 2021 Mary Anne Graney Memorial Scholarships administered by the Arc of Genesee Orleans. The winners plan to pursue careers related to healthcare or working with those with a disability. They...
Johnson County, TNThe Tomahawk

Local senior earns SkyLine Scholarship

SkyLine Membership Corporations is awarding $25,000 this year in renewable college scholarships to 10 area high school graduates through the Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship program. Johnson County’s recipient is Cindy Jones, daughter of Kevin and Judy Cretsinger of Shady Valley, who will study pre-physical therapy at Northeast State Community College. In memory of the cooperative’s longtime director and former SkyLine President Frank James, this scholarship is presented each year to benefit the children of SkyLine/SkyBest customers who reside in its five-county service area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy