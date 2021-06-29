Two WOMEN CHARGED IN HAGERSTOWN MOBILE HOME FIRE

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged two women with arson after connecting them to a mobile home fire last week.

Cheryl D. Saunders, 39, and Katherine A. Edwards, 66, were charged with arson after investigators determined both were involved with intentionally setting a mobile home on fire at 16900 Warbler Court in Hagerstown last Tuesday evening. The suspects were identified after multiple witnesses saw the pair at the home and then observed smoke and flames a short time later. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and is owned by Saunders's mother.

The Washington County Warrant Task Force assisted Deputy State Fire Marshals in arresting Edwards earlier today. She is currently being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

West Virginia State Police arrested Saunders in Martinsburg yesterday evening. She is currently being held at the Eastern Regional Jail, awaiting extradition.

Both were charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and destruction of property over $1,000.