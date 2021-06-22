Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

New Funding Opportunity for Arts Collaborations

By AMD Staff
auburnmassdaily.com
 17 days ago

Greater Worcester Community Foundation (GWCF) has opened a new grant program as part of the organization’s Creative Worcester Initiative. The program, known as Creative Intersections, will fund projects that leverage the arts as a catalyst to respond to human need in a way that is authentic, inclusive, and equitable. Aimed at inspiring collaboration and innovation, the grant program seeks nonprofits proposing projects that pair non-arts sector programming with arts organizations and/or individual creatives to address needs in areas such as social justice, public health, mental health, housing, education, history, culture, identity, environment, or civic engagement.

www.auburnmassdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Education
Worcester, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Worcester, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Innovation#Charity#The Barr Foundation#Gwcf Interim#Creative Intersections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy