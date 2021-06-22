New Funding Opportunity for Arts Collaborations

Greater Worcester Community Foundation (GWCF) has opened a new grant program as part of the organization’s Creative Worcester Initiative. The program, known as Creative Intersections, will fund projects that leverage the arts as a catalyst to respond to human need in a way that is authentic, inclusive, and equitable. Aimed at inspiring collaboration and innovation, the grant program seeks nonprofits proposing projects that pair non-arts sector programming with arts organizations and/or individual creatives to address needs in areas such as social justice, public health, mental health, housing, education, history, culture, identity, environment, or civic engagement.