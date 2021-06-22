HWS Enters into An Exclusive Partnership with Mrs. LTC to Offer Long-Term Care Claim Processing for Household Employers
STERLING, Va., June 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeWork Solutions (HWS), the industry expert in household payroll and employment taxes, has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Mrs. LTC, a leading provider of Long-Term Care Claims processing. The new partnership will provide HWS customers with a top-quality resource for processing long-term care claims.