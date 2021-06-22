Cancel
Critical Defect Rate Moderates in Q4 but CY 2020 Defect Rate Remains High, Per ACES Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, Colo., June 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management™ (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced the release of its quarterly ACES Mortgage QC Trends Report covering both the fourth quarter (Q4) and the 2020 calendar year (CY). The latest report provides an analysis of post-closing quality control data derived from ACES Quality Management & Control Software™.

IN THIS ARTICLE
