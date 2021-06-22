MOL, K-Line plan R&D on liquefied CO2 carriers

At Indonesia’s last parliamentary hearing at the end of May 2021, the director general of electricity at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR), Rida Mulyana, said that the country would not approve new coal-fired power plants from 2025. This step was taken to increase the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix and reduce the country’s carbon emissions. The decision’s 2025 implementation includes exceptions for power plants that have already been financed or are already constructed. The plan is also in line with the intentions of the state-owned electrical utility company, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), which is now considering plans to close down several coal-fired power plants. PLN vice director Darmawan Prasodjo said that subcritical power plants with capacities of 1 GW will start to close from 2030. And by 2055, coal-fired power plant production exceeding 50 GW of capacity will be taken off the grid.