Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

MOL, K-Line plan R&D on liquefied CO2 carriers

naturalgasworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two Japanese shipping firms plan to launch R&D on the adoption of CO2 carriers. Japanese shipping firms MOL and K-Line plan to launch research and development (R&D) on the adoption of CO2 carriers under a project initiated by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO), they said on June 22.

www.naturalgasworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2#Mol#K Line#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Mol#K Line#Co2#Japanese#Nedo#Ccus#Jcss#Itochu Corp#Nippon Steel Corp#Jccs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Uniper unit to provide German logistics firm with bio-LNG

The project shows that heavy-duty road transport can already be nearly carbon neutral. German LNG infrastructure operator Liqvis, a unit of German group Uniper, has agreed to provide sustainably-produced bio-LNG at the site in Hamm, Germany, of one of its customers, logistics firm LIT. Under a project that ran between...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Sinopec unit starts hydrogen refuelling station

Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Co., a subsidiary of Sinopec, is the largest integrated refining and chemical company in China. Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Co. has commissioned its first hydrogen refuelling station, its parent firm Sinopec said on July 8. The refuelling capacity of the station can reach up to 500...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Sinopec starts work on CCUS project in Jiangsu

The project will be undertaken by three subsidiaries of state-owned Sinopec - Jiangsu Oilfield Co, Jinling Petrochemical and Nanjing Refinery. Sinopec has begun developing a carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) demonstration project in Jiangsu, the company said on July 7 in a statement. Three subsidiaries of state-owned Sinopec -...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Aussie east coast LNG exports up 4% in 2020-21

LNG exports from the three projects on the Australian east coast came in at record 23mn metric tons in the 12 months to June 30, up almost 4% year/year, according to the latest data published by Gladstone Ports Corp. China was the biggest buyer and imported 15.8mn metric tons of...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

BP starts gas flow from new Shah Deniz flank

The project will raise Shah Deniz 2's output to nearly 25bn m3/year [image credit: BP]. BP and its partners at the Shah Deniz 2 (SD2) gas field off the coast of Azerbaijan have started production at the deposit's East South deepwater flank, the UK major reported on July 6. The project w...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Eni, Sonatrach review hydrogen opportunities

In Algeria, both sides said they could draw from both renewables and oil to help produce hydrogen. Italian energy company Eni said July 7 it would work in Algeria alongside state-owned Sonatrach on a pilot project to produce green hydrogen. During a meeting in Algiers, both sides said they agreed...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Petronas to supply LNG to CNOOC

The 10-year deal is valued at $7bn, Petronas said. Malaysia’s Petronas has signed a $7bn deal to supply LNG to China’s CNOOC, it said on July 7. Petronas will supply 2.2mn metric tons/year of LNG for a 10-year period, indexed to a combination of the Brent and AECO indices. This long-term supply agreement also includes supply from LNG Canada when the facility commences its operations by the middle of the decade, the company said.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Tokyo Gas to explore hydrogen

The company said it would experiment with hydrogen at a Japanese power station. Tokyo Gas said July 7 it would work with general trading company Sumitomo to conduct an experiment utilising hydrogen at a power station. A demonstration project at a Tokyo Gas power station will use a megawatt-class polymer...
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Car Roof Cargo Carriers Market R & D including top key players Thule(SW), JAC Products(US), YAKIMA

Car Roof Cargo Carriers Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports JC Market Research. Its latest research report, titled [Global Car Roof Cargo Carriers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Car Roof Cargo Carriers market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
Industrylngindustry.com

PETRONAS LNG bunker vessel conducts first operation

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) through its PETRONAS Marine brand, successfully conducted the first LNG bunkering operation via its LNG bunker vessel – MV Avenir Advantage – at the Pintu Gedung anchorage, Port Klang, Malaysia. The operation enabled MV Solar Roma, a Liberian Tanker en route to the Mediterranean to complete...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Japanese companies, ADNOC eye 1 mil mt/year blue ammonia output, transport to Japan

Using CO2 from ammonia output for EOR at Abu Dhabi onshore oil fields. JERA aims to commercialize ammonia co-burning power generation by 2030. A joint study agreed July 8 between state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp., Japan's INPEX and JERA as well as the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will explore the possibility of producing 1 million mt/year of blue ammonia in Abu Dhabi and transporting it to Japan, a Jogmec source told S&P Global Platts.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UAE, Japan to study blue ammonia potential

Adnoc has signed a joint study agreement on hydrogen with Inpex Corp, Jera and the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) on July 7 signed a joint study agreement (JSA) with Japan's Inpex Corp, Jera and the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (Jogmec) to explore the commercial potential of blue ammonia production in the UAE.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Indonesia’s coal exit plan

At Indonesia’s last parliamentary hearing at the end of May 2021, the director general of electricity at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR), Rida Mulyana, said that the country would not approve new coal-fired power plants from 2025. This step was taken to increase the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix and reduce the country’s carbon emissions. The decision’s 2025 implementation includes exceptions for power plants that have already been financed or are already constructed. The plan is also in line with the intentions of the state-owned electrical utility company, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), which is now considering plans to close down several coal-fired power plants. PLN vice director Darmawan Prasodjo said that subcritical power plants with capacities of 1 GW will start to close from 2030. And by 2055, coal-fired power plant production exceeding 50 GW of capacity will be taken off the grid.
Environmentnaturalgasworld.com

E.ON sees hydrogen as part of a carbon-free future

The German energy company is a member of 12-member alliance of CEOs backing the Paris climate agreement. The head of German energy company E.ON said July 7 that green hydrogen could play an integral role in European efforts to cut carbon emissions. E.ON CEO Leonhard Birnbaum is a member of...
Energy Industrytdworld.com

Tata Power Initiates Smart Metering for Mumbai Consumers

More than 7000 smart meters have been installed so far. Tata Power is the first distribution utility in Mumbai, India, to initiate smart metering for its consumers. More than 7000 smart meters have been installed so far. With the installation of smart meters, Tata Power has also provided its customers...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

New Fortress Energy secures LNG through 2027

The US-based company said the volumes support operations across Latin America. US-based LNG company New Fortress Energy announced June 6 that it secured enough LNG to cover all of its expected needs for its Latin American terminals through 2027. New Fortress Energy (NFE) said that it purchased LNG volumes from...
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Renewable Energy Market is Going to Boom | Alstom, ABB, Enel Green Power

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Renewable Energy Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Renewable Energy Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Renewable Energy market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Renewable Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

McDermott lands EPCI contract at Timor-Leste

The US company will work to support development of the Bayu-Undan field. US-based upstream services company McDermott International said July 7 it had landed a contract to support the development of the Bayu-Undan field off Timor-Leste. Australian energy company Santos awarded, for undisclosed terms, the subsea, engineering, procurement, construction and...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Crystalline Solar Photovoltaics PV Panel Systems Market Energy Industry Impacts in 2021 Top Manufacturers |- Yingli Solar, , JA Solar

The global Crystalline Solar Photovoltaics PV Panel Systems market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Crystalline Solar Photovoltaics PV Panel Systems market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy