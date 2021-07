The total external debt of Uzbekistan at the end of 2020 amounted to $ 33.8 billion follows from the data of the Central Bank (over 58% of the country’s GDP). The regulator explains this by attracting new debts to mitigate the crisis caused by the pandemic, financing state programs for the development of economic sectors and regions. Foreign investment is also seen as a possible tool for reducing total external debt, especially given the government's ambitious plans to attract 7.5 billion foreign direct investment. In the same time, the cost of servicing the debt to creditors will be covered by funds that will come from state-owned enterprises as a result of financing investment projects, the local Ministry of Finance said.