In this post, we will show you how to do Small Caps in Microsoft Word. Small caps are lowercase characters resembling the uppercase letters but reduced in height and weight. They are used to emphasize the text but less dominant as compared to the uppercase text. This means, that you want to put an emphasis on the text but not that much, this is when you can use the small caps. They are also often used to draw readers’ attention, and thus used in text designing and logos too. Small caps basically create the distinctiveness of all caps without any visual disturbance.