The 40 metre Hakvoort motor yacht Solaia, listed for sale by Dennis Frederiksen at Fraser, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Frank Grzeszckak Jr of FGI Yacht Group. With naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design, Solaia was styled inside and out by Felix Buytendijk and built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Hakvoort to Lloyds class with delivery in 2001 and a refit in 2016. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins comprising a main deck master suite, double and two twins. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, flatscreen television sets and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep seven staff.