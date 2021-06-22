Cancel
€1.3M price drop on Baltic sailing yacht Path

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 35.8 metre sailing yacht Path, listed for sale by Jurgen Koch at Fraser in Palma, has received a price reduction of €1.3 million. Built by Finnish yard Baltic Yachts in a Kevlar, carbon fibre and epoxy sandwich to a design by Judel-Vrolijk, Path was delivered in 2011 as the second yacht in the yard’s Baltic 112 series and was refitted in 2018.

