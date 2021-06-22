Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Lürssen's 122m superyacht Project JAG technically launched

boatinternational.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLürssen's in-build 122 metre superyacht Project JAG has been technically launched. The yacht hit the water for the first time on June 22 and was traditionally launched on a slipway. Commissioned by a repeat, experienced client as a replacement for his 96m superyacht, Project JAG is the owner's third Lürssen...

www.boatinternational.com
#Jag#Superyachts#Beauty Salon#Project Jag#Moran Yacht Ship
