OCEAN CITY, Md. – When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many business owners were left with a choice: Shut down and wait out the storm to avoid garnering too much debt – or stay open to keep supporting their employees and rack up the bills. Owner of Mother’s Cantina Neely Jones says she went with the latter. She says that’s because her staff is more than just that; they’re family. “I did the right thing. I made the right choices,” said Jones. “We had about $1 million in losses during COVID. About $300,000 was absorbed by PPP loans. But that still put us $700,000 in debt.”