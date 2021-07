France has named both of Tigres’ French players in their squad for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo as two of their three allotted overage players. Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin will be playing on the French team that is set to open their participation in the Olympic tournament against Mexico on July 22nd. France has a very competitive team and is one of the candidates to win the gold medal, including being big favorites for their match against Mexico.