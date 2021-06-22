Android Error Google App Keeps Stopping: Android Phones As Users Report Issues After New Update

It has been reported by many of the users that Google is is having issues on their respective phones as they are trying to access the Google app as the search engine doesn’t seem to work on Android phones, there has been an outrage on the internet about what is being gone on and according to the down detector which provides with real-time information to the users about what is the current status of the website, the issue started to occur around 1:20 AM on 22nd June as they were trying to access the Google app.