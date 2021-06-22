Earth Trip

What if words could literally have the power to make flowers bloom; growing gardens in their midst? From the Biblical book of Genesis, we have come to read about such a miracle. The power of the Most High is very clear. Nevertheless, we are only human. Therefore, limitations arise in our ability to perform such a wonder. Of course, we have been gifted to perform such, through the creative worlds. Music, and other facets of the performing arts, grant us the opportunity to do so. The literary arts allows such an opportunity, as well. Brilliant! Such is one of the blessings of poetry.