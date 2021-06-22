Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Earth Trip

By Mark Moody
undertheradarmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMama, take these psychedelic garage rockin’ chains off of me! For those of us that don’t give two hoots and a holler about Wooden Shjips or Moon Duo, Rose City Band is the Ripley Johnson train we ride. Three Rose City Band albums in, the prolific Mr. Johnson has eschewed most remnants of psychedelia in favor of a full embrace of the project’s country music leanings. With the exception of the closing “Dawn Patrol,” that skirts the edge of a lysergic kick-in, the album is ripe with economic riffs, understated vocals and solos, and glistening pedal steel runs.

www.undertheradarmag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Woody Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Trip#The Go Between
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBBC

David Bowie painting bought for $5 expected to fetch thousands

A rare painting by legendary musician David Bowie that was found at a Canadian rubbish tip is set to be auctioned for thousands of dollars. The artwork purchased at the entrance to an Ontario landfill for C$5 (roughly $4; £3) is expected to draw at least C$12,000, organisers say. Experts...
ReligionThrive Global

Earthly Thursday: Judith Raskin

What if words could literally have the power to make flowers bloom; growing gardens in their midst? From the Biblical book of Genesis, we have come to read about such a miracle. The power of the Most High is very clear. Nevertheless, we are only human. Therefore, limitations arise in our ability to perform such a wonder. Of course, we have been gifted to perform such, through the creative worlds. Music, and other facets of the performing arts, grant us the opportunity to do so. The literary arts allows such an opportunity, as well. Brilliant! Such is one of the blessings of poetry.
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Angel Olsen Preps Eighties Covers Album, Drops ‘Gloria’

Angel Olsen will travel back to the Eighties with an EP of covers, out digitally on August 20th. Olsen previewed Aisles with a cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” a sultry rendition with a slowed-down tempo. “I’d heard ‘Gloria’ for the first time at a family Christmas gathering and was amazed at all the aunts who got up to dance,” she said in a statement. “I imagined them all dancing and laughing in slow motion, and that’s when I got the idea to slow the entire song down and try it out in this way.”
MusicRolling Stone

Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr’s Solo Career in 20 Songs

Since the Beatles called it quits in 1970, the three men who stood in front of the stage have had no problem building their legacies — John Lennon wrote the iconic “Imagine” and “Give Peace a Chance,” George Harrison released All Things Must Pass and spent time as a Traveling Wilbury, Paul McCartney headlines Super Bowl halftime shows and Olympic opening ceremonies.
Musickexp.org

Throwaway Style: Rose City Band's Earth Trip and This Sweltering Early Summer

Throwaway Style is a monthly column dedicated to examining all aspects of the Northwest music scene. Whether it’s a new artist making waves, headlines affecting local talent, or reflecting on some of the music that’s been a foundation in our region; this space celebrates everything happening in the Northwest region, the first Thursday of every new month on KEXP.org.
MusicKeene Sentinel

Electric Earth Concerts

Electric Earth Concerts founders Jonathan Bagg and Laura Gilbert held their first live performance this month since December of 2019. About 60 people gathered at the Jaffrey Meetinghouse for Conference of the Birds, a concert to celebrate the summer solstice. It featured a performance by a quartet narrated by a Grammy Award-winning composer and poet inspired by a Persian poem that chronicles the quest of the world’s birds to find a new leader.
Rock Music1057kokz.com

Sunday Night Vinyl 7/11/2021

First, only known as the band that was backing up Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, Richard Manuel and Robbie Robertson decided that that is what they should call themselves – The Band!. Their debut album, ‘Music From Big Pink’ was the beginning of a new, Americana, roots...
New York City, NYhot96.com

Rock legend memorabilia in ‘A Century of Music’ up for auction

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Memorabilia from emblematic 20th century musical events and acts such as the Woodstock Festival, the Beatles, Van Halen, and Lynyrd Skynyrd are up for grabs in an online auction next week. Surprising items include former U.S. President Bill Clinton’s saxophone, and the doors from New York’s...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Bob Dylan previews upcoming concert special 'Shadow Kingdom'

Bob Dylan is giving fans the first taste of what to expect from his upcoming streamed concert event, Shadow Kingdom. Premiering July 18, the show promises to feature “renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work," which were "created especially for this event.”. While many details are...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Pink Noise

It’s been five years since we last heard from Laura Mvula, and boy what a five years it has been. From Western democracies sliding further into far-right leadership, to the outbreak of a global pandemic that has cost the best part of four million lives, I think we can safely say its been a tumultuous last few trips around the sun.
Musictreblezine.com

Angel Olsen covers Laura Branigan, Billy Idol, OMD on new EP, Aisles

Angel Olsen has announced a new covers EP. On September 24, she’ll release Aisles via Jagjaguwar. The set features covers of ’80s-era tracks, including songs by Billy Idol, Men Without Hats, OMD and Alphaville. The first song she’s shared from the new EP is her take on Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” which you can hear below.
Beauty & Fashionundertheradarmag.com

Half Waif on “Mythopoetics” and Mining Your Inner Landscapes

Nandi Rose, better known as Half Waif, shows up on Zoom a little late: one could be entertained by the notion she was fighting off a bear or dealing with an invasion of huntsman spiders at her rural home in Upstate New York. Indeed: sometimes the imagination brings more nourishment than something as banal as a schedule mixup. Rose knows that power all too well. Half Waif’s new album Mythopoetics brings Rose’s most innate talent further than ever to the fore: bringing surrealistic and kitchen sink imagery together in profound, soul-stirring fashion.
Posted by
IndieWire

‘The Velvet Underground’ Review: Todd Haynes’ Loving Doc Captures a Rare Moment in Rock History

Hypnotically vibrating in the fuzzy black space between a very special episode of “Behind the Music” and the longest film that Stan Brakhage never made, Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” is a documentary (his first) by a man whose previous musical tributes include a glam-rock fantasia that gave David Bowie the “Citizen Kane” treatment, a “Mishima”-esque kaleidoscope that refracted Bob Dylan through the infinity mirror of his own myth, and an underground Karen Carpenter biopic that cast the late singer as a literal Barbie doll. It makes Haynes’ choice to make a comparatively straightforward non-fiction movie about his favorite band is a curious one, and it calls implicit attention to the kind of artistic intentionality that most womb-to-tomb music docs only highlight in their subjects.
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 7/6/21

Toss and turn, fall to sleep holding my pillow tight. Last Song: “White Wedding” by Billy Idol from the album Billy Idol (1983) Great job sweetpurplejune and Adora (@Adora2000)!!!. There is nothin’ fair in this world, baby. There is nothin’ safe in this world. And there’s nothin’ sure in this...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

OMG I MADE IT

After Alyse Vellturo left the prestigious Berklee College of Music, she spent years in the business half of the music industry, working in management and distribution. She only began releasing music as pronoun in 2016 with her debut EP, there is no one new around you. 2019 brought her long-awaited full-length record, i’ll show you stronger, launching her mix of bedroom pop, emo, and sparkling indie rock to new heights. And then, the pandemic took hold.
MusicMovieMaker

Summer of Soul! Jimi Hendrix! Paul McCartney! The Velvet Underground!

Today we go back to the summer of 1969 to talk about Questlove’s astonishing documentary Summer of Soul; Paul McCartney still getting feedback from John Lennon; Jimi Hendrix playing Woodstock but not “the Black Woodstock”; and Todd Haynes making The Velvet Underground. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Summer of...
MusicNME

Angel Olsen announces ’80s covers EP ‘Aisles’

Angel Olsen has announced ‘Aisles’, a new EP of ’80s covers – you can hear her rendition of Laura Branigan’s ‘Gloria’ below. The five-track EP is set to arrive on August 20 and will be the first release on Olsen’s new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingscosmic. As well as taking on Branigan’s...
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Music Review: Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth

Scotland's Bobby Gillespie has been a crucial figure in the U.K. post-punk story, mostly at the helm of Primal Scream, who have a fondness for changing styles with each album — their 1991 tracks "Come Together" and "Move It On Up" were hits here in the States. France's Jehnny Beth...
MusicStereogum

Angel Olsen – “Gloria” (Laura Branigan Cover)

Since October of 2019, Angel Olsen has never really stopped releasing stuff. That’s when the great All Mirrors came out, which was then followed by its counterpart Whole New Mess. Both were in turn compiled and expanded recently with the Song Of The Lark And Other Far Memories boxset. Then, back in May, she teamed up with Sharon Van Etten for the absolute (wistful) banger “Like I Used To.” And after all that? Angel Olsen is about to release an EP of ’80s covers!

Comments / 0

Community Policy