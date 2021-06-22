Earth Trip
Mama, take these psychedelic garage rockin’ chains off of me! For those of us that don’t give two hoots and a holler about Wooden Shjips or Moon Duo, Rose City Band is the Ripley Johnson train we ride. Three Rose City Band albums in, the prolific Mr. Johnson has eschewed most remnants of psychedelia in favor of a full embrace of the project’s country music leanings. With the exception of the closing “Dawn Patrol,” that skirts the edge of a lysergic kick-in, the album is ripe with economic riffs, understated vocals and solos, and glistening pedal steel runs.www.undertheradarmag.com