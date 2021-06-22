The ‘Karen’ Movie Trailer Has Arrived!

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you thought that Hollywood had a busy year in 2021, you would certainly be correct, but, you should still hear about the dizzying amount of exciting new 2022 movies coming to theaters, or on streaming, or even on both options. As per usual, there are plenty of Marvel movies to look forward to and even more DC movies, if you can believe it, and, of course, other traditional genres of the medium (including romantic comedies like Marry Me or sci-fi thrillers like the first of James Cameron's upcoming Avatar sequels) can be found.