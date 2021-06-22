Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot sales continue with proceeds to benefit Vincennes University Jasper Scholarship Fund

June 21, 2021– Sales for the Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot event are now underway with tickets available for purchase at various on-site locations through the month of June and into early July. This new event is in conjunction with the Jasper Strassenfest which will take place August 5-8th. Proceeds will benefit the VU Jasper Scholarship Fund to include one year of full tuition, a $500 book stipend, and laptop for local scholarship recipients. Proceeds will also help to provide protection for non-profits involved in the Strassenfest in case of another catastrophic event, like the COVID-19 pandemic, and a strong financial base for the continuation and growth of the Strassenfest and the Jasper community.