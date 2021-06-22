Cancel
Indiana State

In the Market For a Castle? Indiana Has You Covered

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article$400,000 for a castle? You don’t need a GED from Florida to know that this is a good deal. We sent our investigative team down to the castle to make sure that it was free of ghouls, goblins, or ghosts, and they came back with nothing. We’re not sure why this place is so cheap but there must be a catch somewhere. Granted, the place is largely destroyed at this point, but we’ve always just assumed that the word “castle” means the bidding starts at $1 million.

Indiana StateChicago Tribune

Northwest Indiana home sales, prices continue to grow in ‘awesome but scary’ market

May provided some of the best numbers yet in both sales and median price in what has been a strong housing market in Northwest Indiana for more than a year. The seven counties that comprise the region covered by the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors racked up double-digit increases in the median sales price year-over-year in a market that has already seen prices of existing houses soar. The number of existing single family homes, condominiums, townhouses and duplexes sold jumped more than 30% in the seven counties combined, despite a continued inventory shortage. The seven counties include Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Starke and Pulaski.
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Delta variant has become dominant strain in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Delta variant is in Indiana. The Fishers Health Department said the Delta variant has become the dominant strain in Indiana. Even the mere presence of the variant gives reason for increased awareness. "It was been confirmed in Indiana and I tell you people should be concerned," said...
Indiana StateFood & Wine

Indiana Now Has an Official Cheese Trail

Ask any Midwesterner about cheese and they'll gladly point you in the direction of The Badger State. It's no secret that Wisconsin reigns supreme when it comes to fromage, ranking as the top cheese-producing state with more than a quarter of the country's total cheese production. Slowly, yet surely, another state in the region is coming into its own in the dairy realm. Last month, Indiana launched its own cheese trail highlighting ten standout creameries that's drawing locals and out-of-state visitors alike.
Indiana StateIndiana Daily Student

Cause still unknown for illness that has killed hundreds of Indiana songbirds

An undetermined bird illness is in 53 Indiana counties, including Monroe County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources documented that 285 birds have died from the disease since late May, Allisyn Gillet, Indiana state ornithologist, said at DNR media call. The actual number of affected birds could be in the thousands, Gillet said.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana farmers plant record amount of cover crops this year

Farmers in Indiana planted an all-time record 1.5 million acres of overwinter living covers, typically cover crops or small grains like wheat that nurture the soil. The cover crops are planted in the fall after harvest as a conservation measure that keeps roots in the ground to protect the soil through the winter. They increase organic matter in the soil, improve soil health, increase water infiltration into the soil, filter water runoff and serve as natural fertilizers in some cases.
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

The Secluded Glampground In Indiana That Will Take You A Million Miles Away From It All

Camping is a great way to explore the natural beauty in Indiana, but it’s definitely not for everyone, and understandably so. What can you do if you love outdoor adventure but hate the thought of sleeping in only a tent? Try glamping! Glamping incorporates modern luxuries with the beauty of the outdoors for a comfortable, […] The post The Secluded Glampground In Indiana That Will Take You A Million Miles Away From It All appeared first on Only In Your State.
Indiana Stateindianapublicmedia.org

Indiana Has Reported Fewer Than 200 Cases Of The Delta Variant

Health officials in Indiana reported 295 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths Wednesday. The Indiana Department of Health’s latest numbers showed 13,426 total confirmed deaths and 753,927 positive cases since the pandemic began. There have been 191 confirmed cases of the Delta variant reported in Indiana. The seven-day positivity rate...
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 756,070 cases of COVID-19, 13,466 deaths

The Indiana Department of Health announced 289 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state. A total of 756,070 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 7 additional deaths were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,466 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.
Virginia StatePosted by
Evie M.

Wow! "Record-breaking" gold fish caught in Virginia!

Here's some pretty cool news out of Virginia today! An angler from Chesterfield, Virginia snagged himself a whopping 3 pound and 9 ounce goldfish back in May, and has now earned aplace in the state record books for his catch. The angler, Jeremy Fortner, was fishing in Hunting Creek when he discovered the monster goldfish, says the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
Michigan StatePosted by
My Magic GR

First Michigan Vaccine Lottery Winner Has Been Picked

If you haven't signed up for the Michigan Vaccine Lottery yet, you better get on it because they have already pulled the first $50,000 winner. I'm not one to play the lottery often. I will buy a few tickets around Christmas once every other year or so or when the Powerball gets to a ridiculous number I may snag a ticket, but I'm not the everyday or every week kind of player.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Why You Might Not See ‘Whiskey Plates’ Anymore in Minnesota

Those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota might soon be a thing of the past. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?

