In the Market For a Castle? Indiana Has You Covered

$400,000 for a castle? You don’t need a GED from Florida to know that this is a good deal. We sent our investigative team down to the castle to make sure that it was free of ghouls, goblins, or ghosts, and they came back with nothing. We’re not sure why this place is so cheap but there must be a catch somewhere. Granted, the place is largely destroyed at this point, but we’ve always just assumed that the word “castle” means the bidding starts at $1 million.