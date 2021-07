Bozeman’s newest indoor venue promises a memorable experience. BOZEMAN – Fred F. Willson, famed architect to many of Bozeman’s notable buildings, was a man who believed in precision and functionality. He went to great lengths to ensure all of his buildings were complete with intricate and artistic detail and would serve its occupants well. This intentionality lives on in one of his masterpieces, what today is the Armory Music Hall in the Kimpton Armory Hotel. More than 80 years later, Jason Wickens and Mandy Connelley of Deco Music Group are looking to bring a unique experience with each show in Bozeman’s newest indoor music venue.