Many organizations think AI is a ‘plug and play’ technology that will deliver immediate returns to the business right from deployment. Sadly, it’s not as easy as this. In reality, it all depends on which type of AI your business is using, and the type of challenge you’re looking to overcome by implementing it. Take machine learning as an example. While companies may initially decide to adopt the technology to help identify patterns in their data and solve pressing business problems, this doesn’t happen overnight. IT management teams will have their work cut out before the business ever begins to see value.