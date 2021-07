Alison Conklin’s parents were avid photographers, and when she lost her mother at the age of 14, she got to know her through the images she left behind. She also got to see how her mom saw her. It was then that she fell in love with photography, realizing how a single photo could capture a moment—even one that didn’t seem so important at the time. Following her mother’s death, Conklin’s father built her a darkroom, taught her to develop film and answered all of her questions. Her camera hasn’t left her side since. Conklin’s work is positively timeless and has been featured in Martha Stewart Weddings, Brides, Philadelphia Wedding, Better Homes & Gardens, Glamour and countless other publications.