Like-New Canon 1DX Mark III for Sale. Images not included ... And Sarah Vaughan - Broken-Hearted Melody

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease be so kind as to leave a comment and let us know which of Clemens three featured 1DX Mark III images you think is the strongest. And why. I enjoyed my morning off from photography and was thinking of making it two in a row. But the sky to the east was clear for the first time in more than two weeks, so I will be heading down to the lake early for a short drive-around. I did get tons of work done yesterday.

