Like-New Canon 1DX Mark III for Sale. Images not included ... And Sarah Vaughan - Broken-Hearted Melody

Reflex or ‘mirror’ lenses have always been a poor alternative to the real deal when shooting with DSLRs. But this Tokina proves that mirrorless cameras give the breed a whole new lease of life, with a relatively bright viewfinder image and often the addition of in-body image stabilization. The lens is amazingly small and lightweight for a full-frame compatible super-tele lens, and remarkably inexpensive to buy. Sharpness isn’t magnificent but overall image quality is very convincing, making it a real steal at the price. It’s also available in a huge range of mount options for both full-frame and crop-sensor DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. The SZX 400mm is a fully manual lens, with manual focusing, a fixed f/8 aperture and no electronics whatsoever, but it’s also full of retro charm, makes a great travelling companion and is something a bit different.