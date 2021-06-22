CAMP JACK: Open for business — almost

Many people continue to drag themselves to their workplace without realizing the fact that all that is needed is a change and that they have to follow their dreams. While their passion may be in doing some other thing, they are slogging at work only to put food on the table. Making a successful career can be challenging but sticking to the one that you hate can be a burden for life. Pablo Valero was in a similar situation when he decided to make a change. With a degree in Commerce and International Business, he eventually landed up in an office job but that could not satiate the wanderer in him.