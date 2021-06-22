Cancel
Bucks, Hawks schedule set

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame 2 - Friday, June 25 @ Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m. Game 3 - Sunday, June 27 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Game 4 - Tuesday, June 29 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Game 5 - Thursday, July 1 @ Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m. (If needed) Game 6 - Saturday, July 3...

