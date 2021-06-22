Bucks, Hawks schedule set

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will face off in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Playoffs series tonight at 5:30 PM, Pacific. The game will be televised on TNT. Trae Young and the Hawks surprised Milwaukee—and many experts—by defeating the Bucks in Game 1 on Wednesday night. Young scored 48 on 17-34 shooting. That was enough to lift his team past Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jru Holiday, who scored 34 and 33, respectively. Atlanta’s 116-113 victory came in old-school fashion. The teams combined for 124 points in the paint but shot just 16-68 from the arc, 23.5%. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, supposedly their second scorer, shot 6-23 from the floor, 0-9 from the arc, scoring just 15 in 41 minutes of play. Meanwhile the Hawks were buoyed by center John Collins, who shot 11-16 and scored 23.