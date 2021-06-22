Kohn Pedersen Fox redesigns base and interiors at 60 Wall St. for Paramount Group

Manhattan, NY Paramount Group, Inc. unveiled plans for an extensive repositioning of 60 Wall Street’s base and interiors, including its lobby and public atrium. With construction set to begin in summer of 2022, the postmodern building’s revitalization includes a transformative opening up of the façade, new triple height windows, the addition of a skylight to cast natural light into the atrium, and the installation of the largest indoor green wall in North America. New amenities including a restaurant and café are also planned with additional seating in the atrium to transform 60 Wall St. into a destination for professionals and visitors alike. The planned investment will reimagine the building as a focal point for the local neighborhood and a hub of activity for the new Wall St.