Making sure good deeds go unpunished - by Patricia Harris

Being a law firm partner is a pretty big deal in the legal industry. Depending on the firm, only a select few attorneys are elevated to partnership, and this usually means that an attorney has the skill and experience needed to be a firm leader. However, partners of course do not know everything nor are they infallible. In my experience, partners may have a difficult time admitting they are wrong even when pressed with persuasive information by associates, and this can lead to a number of negative consequences.