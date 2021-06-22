Making sure good deeds go unpunished - by Patricia Harris
During the last year, the focus on racial and economic inequality issues has led many design professional firms to initiate or increase the contributions of their people, resources and talents to pro bono projects. While architects and engineers are in a unique position to provide meaningful and tangible services, particularly with respect to physical spaces, the good intent behind such projects will not shield a firm from potential liability. In particular, it is important to consider risk management and licensing issues before embarking on a pro bono project.nyrej.com