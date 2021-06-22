Cancel
Public Health

No, drinking water won't lessen COVID-19 vaccine side effects

WZZM 13
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of people claim that loading up on fluids prevented them from having side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. But is that actually true?. To find the answer, we pored through numerous articles and scientific studies and consulted with two nationally-renowned virologists – Dr. Alex Greninger at the University of Washington and Dr. Larry Corey, who’s coordinating the American COVID vaccine effort.

