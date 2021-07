Just a few days before the 2021 Ford Bronco was revealed last summer, Ford announced that it was going to host an off-road driving school called the Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo in four different cities across the U.S. But this outing, designed to educate owners on the brand new off-road-focused SUV, serves as an important training tool, too. In fact, the first Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo location – Horseshoe Bay, Texas – recently hosted representatives from the automaker’s 3,000 U.S. dealerships, where they were able to learn all about the new Ford Bronco in a very unique way.