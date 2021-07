Morgan State University president David Wilson is excited about fully reopening the university in the fall, but is concerned about the mental health and emotional well-being of his students as they return to campus given all of the pain they have endured during the pandemic and amidst the racial unrest in the country. He has even appointed a “re-socialization and re-acculturation committee to assist with the rebuilding of community” at the historically Black university in Baltimore, Maryland. The committee is made up of a wide cross section of campus constituents. He said, “We are making some serious investments in our counseling center to be prepared to minister to these challenges. It is what keeps me up at night.”