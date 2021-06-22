Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Ranibizumab Biosimilar (Razumab) vs Innovator Ranibizumab (Lucentis) in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (n-AMD)- efficacy and safety (BIRA study)

By Ashish Sharma, Nilesh Kumar, Nikulaa Parachuri, Francesco Bandello, Baruch D. Kuppermann, Anat Loewenstein
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Innovator ranibizumab (IR) received the United States Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) approval in 2006 and the European Medical Agency (EMA) approval in 2007 [1, 2]. Ranibizumab biosimilar {Razumab (RB) Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, India} was approved by the drug controller general of India (DGCI) in 2015 [3]. Since then, Razumab has been widely implemented in India as a cost-effective treatment option. There are multiple single-arm scientific studies that have been published related to the efficacy and safety of RB [4,5,6,7,8,9]. However, to the best of our knowledge, no comparative data on RB vs IR has been published yet. This is the first study that compares the efficacy and safety of RB vs IR in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (n-AMD).

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Vat#Neovascular#Bira#Fda#Ema#Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd#Dgci#Rb#Ir#European Medicines Agency#Rvo#Multicenter#9 625#Ophthalmologica#Studnicka J Et Al#Cas#Parachuri N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
AMD
News Break
Google
Related
HealthNature.com

Teprotumumab for the treatment of chronic thyroid eye disease

Teprotumumab, a novel IGF-1R antibody was recently shown to significantly reduce the signs of active Thyroid eye disease (TED). The current study reviews its efficacy in chronic TED. Methods. In this retrospective review, consecutive patients with chronic stable TED (>2 years), who had received ≥3 infusions of teprotumumab were included....
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Analysis of diagnostic delay and its influencing factors in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: a cross-sectional study

To explore the status of diagnostic delay and to clarify its potentially influencing factors in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). A cross-sectional study was conducted in a Chinese tertiary hospital between July 2019 and February 2020. A total of 408 eligible outpatients with COPD were recruited, and relevant data were collected in the form of questionnaires. Diagnostic delay was compared among different characteristics using the Wilcoxon test and Kruskal–Wallis H test. Multivariable linear regression analysis was performed to determine the factors related to diagnostic delay. The median (interquartile range [IQR]) duration of diagnostic delay was 230 (50–720) days. The proportions of COPD patients who chose tertiary, secondary, and first-level hospitals for the first visit were 53.7%, 29.9%, and 16.4%, respectively. Additionally, the proportions of patients who underwent pulmonary function tests for the first visit in tertiary, secondary, and first-level hospitals were 74.0%, 24.6%, and 1.5% (p < 0.001), respectively. In terms of characteristics related to diagnostic delay, there was a significant difference in residence, resident manner, COPD assessment test (CAT) score, modified Medical British Research Council (mMRC) dyspnea scale, age, forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) % predicted, and years of education (all p < 0.01). Linear regression analysis showed that significant predictors of diagnostic delay included FEV1% predicted (p < 0.05), resident manner (p < 0.001), and years of education (p < 0.01). Our study indicates that varying degrees of diagnostic delay may exist in patients with COPD. Measures are needed to intervene in the potential factors associated with diagnostic delay.
Public Healthbiospace.com

Veterinary Drug for COVID-19 Patients? Studies Present Confusing Case

Ivermectin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, both caused by parasitic worms. It is typically for veterinary use. The drug has anti-inflammatory properties. It has also been approved as a topical treatment for head lice. It has become something of a contentious issue as to whether it effectively prevents and treats COVID-19.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Valneva Awarded FDA Breakthrough Designation for Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate

Valneva Awarded FDA Breakthrough Designation for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate. This new U.S. Milestone Follows FDA Fast Track and EMA PRIME Designations. Saint Herblain (France), July 7, 2021 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Breakthrough Therapy Designation intends to facilitate and expedite development and review of new drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions where preliminary clinical data demonstrates that the drug may have substantial improvement for at least one endpoint over available therapies1.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery of potential imaging and therapeutic targets for severe inflammation in COVID-19 patients

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been spreading worldwide with rapidly increased number of deaths. Hyperinflammation mediated by dysregulated monocyte/macrophage function is considered to be the key factor that triggers severe illness in COVID-19. However, no specific targeting molecule has been identified for detecting or treating hyperinflammation related to dysregulated macrophages in severe COVID-19. In this study, previously published single-cell RNA-sequencing data of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid cells from thirteen COVID-19 patients were analyzed with publicly available databases for surface and imageable targets. Immune cell composition according to the severity was estimated with the clustering of gene expression data. Expression levels of imaging target molecules for inflammation were evaluated in macrophage clusters from single-cell RNA-sequencing data. In addition, candidate targetable molecules enriched in severe COVID-19 associated with hyperinflammation were filtered. We found that expression of SLC2A3, which can be imaged by [18F]fluorodeoxyglucose, was higher in macrophages from severe COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, by integrating the surface target and drug-target binding databases with RNA-sequencing data of severe COVID-19, we identified candidate surface and druggable targets including CCR1 and FPR1 for drug delivery as well as molecular imaging. Our results provide a resource in the development of specific imaging and therapy for COVID-19-related hyperinflammation.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA declines to approve Provention Bio’s teplizumab for diabetes

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve Provention Bio’s biologics licence application (BLA) for teplizumab in type 1 diabetes (T1D), an autoimmune disease. Teplizumab is an experimental anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody intended to delay clinical T1D in at-risk people. The company received a complete response letter (CRL)...
Industrycancernetwork.com

FDA Expands Indication for Pembrolizumab in Locally Advanced CSCC

Pembrolizumab has been granted an expanded indication by the FDA for locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The FDA has granted an approval for an expanded label for the single-agent PD-1 inhibitor, pembrolizumab (Keytruda), as treatment for patients with locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) that cannot be cured through surgery or radiation, according to a press release by drug developer Merck.1.
CancerScience Now

Bacterial cytoplasmic membranes synergistically enhance the antitumor activity of autologous cancer vaccines

You are currently viewing the abstract. Cancer vaccines based on resected tumors from patients have gained great interest as an individualized cancer treatment strategy. However, eliciting a robust therapeutic effect with personalized vaccines remains a challenge because of the weak immunogenicity of autologous tumor antigens. Utilizing exogenous prokaryotic constituents that act as adjuvants to enhance immunogenicity is a promising strategy to overcome this limitation. However, nonspecific stimulation of the immune system may elicit an undesirable immunopathological state. To specifically trigger sufficient antitumor reactivity without notable adverse effects, we developed an antigen and adjuvant codelivery nanoparticle vaccine based on Escherichia coli cytoplasmic membranes (EMs) and tumor cell membranes (TMs) from resected autologous tumor tissue. Introduction of the EM into the hybrid membrane nanoparticle vaccines (HM-NPs) induced dendritic cell maturation, thus activating splenic T cells. HM-NPs showed efficacy in immunogenic CT26 colon and 4T1 breast tumor mouse models and also efficiently induced tumor regression in B16-F10 melanoma and EMT6 breast tumor mouse models. Furthermore, HM-NPs provoked a strong tumor-specific immune response, which not only extended postoperative animal survival but also conferred long-term protection (up to 3 months) against tumor rechallenge in a CT26 colon tumor mouse model. Specific depletion of different immune cell populations revealed that CD8+ T and NK cells were crucial to the vaccine-elicited tumor regression. Individualized autologous tumor antigen vaccines based on effective activation of the innate immune system by bacterial cytoplasmic membranes hold great potential for personalized treatment of postoperative patients with cancer.
Canceronclive.com

Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Approved in Europe for dMMR or MSI-H Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

The European Commission has approved the combination of nivolumab plus ipilimumab for use in adult patients with mismatch repair deficient or microsatellite instability–high metastatic colorectal cancer following previous fluoropyrimidine-based combination chemotherapy. The European Commission has approved the combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) for use in adult patients with...
HealthNature.com

An observational clinical study of the influence of phacoemulsification on choroidal neovascular membrane activity in age related macular degeneration

Thousands of phacoemulsification surgeries are performed on eyes with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) complicated by choroidal neovascular membrane (CNV) in the United Kingdom each year. As populations age this number is expected to rise. Controversy over phacoemulsification’s influence on CNV activity limits the information which clinicians and these patients use to decide on surgery. This observational study aims to resolve this controversy by reporting on intravitreal injection (IVI) frequency as a pragmatic marker of CNV activity in a large cohort.
HealthNature.com

Improved functionality of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 in alleviating colonic inflammation by layer-by-layer microencapsulation

The low viability during gastrointestinal transit and poor mucoadhesion considerably limits the effectiveness of Ligilactobacillus salivarius Li01 (Li01) in regulating gut microbiota and alleviating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In this study, a delivery system was designed through layer-by-layer (LbL) encapsulating a single Li01cell with chitosan and alginate. The layers were strengthened by cross-linking to form a firm and mucoadhesive shell (~10 nm thickness) covering the bacterial cell. The LbL Li01 displayed improved viability under simulated gastrointestinal conditions and mucoadhesive function. Almost no cells could be detected among the free Li01 after 2 h incubation in digestive fluids, while for LbL Li01, the total reduction was around 3 log CFU/mL and the viable number of cells remained above 6 log CFU/mL. Besides, a 5-fold increase in the value of rupture length and a two-fold increase in the number of peaks were found in the (bacteria-mucin) adhesion curves of LbL Li01, compared to those of free Li01. Oral administration with LbL Li01 on colitis mice facilitated intestinal barrier recovery and restoration of the gut microbiota. The improved functionality of Li01 by LbL encapsulation could increase the potential for the probiotic to be used in clinical applications to treat IBD; this should be explored in future studies.
Cancerbiospace.com

Global Roundup: BioMed X, Merck KGaA Expand Oncology Collaboration

Biopharma and life sciences companies from around the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines. Germany-based BioMed X Institute expanded its collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to include a total of eight research programs in the field of DNA damage response and RNA splicing. The expanded program will explore the role of extrachromosomal circular DNA (ecDNA) in cancer, which complements current oncology programs being studies by BioMed X.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

Think back to one year ago. No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Fortunately, several of them did. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. These companies have gone on to generate billions of dollars in sales for their respective vaccines, and hope to make a lot more money.
Cancerpharmaceutical-technology.com

The competitive landscape of neoantigen-targeting therapeutics in oncology

Finding a way to target tumour antigens to promote an anti-tumour immune response had been a research goal for decades. Such efforts culminated in the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the first therapeutic vaccine in 2010, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals’ Provenge (sipuleucel-T) for prostate cancer. While Provenge seeks to...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants priority review to BLA for AstraZeneca-Amgen’s tezepelumab

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review to biologics license application (BLA) for AstraZeneca and Amgen’s experimental drug, tezepelumab, for asthma treatment. Tezepelumab is a human monoclonal antibody that targets and hinders thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP). A vital epithelial cytokine, TSLP triggers allergic, eosinophilic and various...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Differential polarization and activation dynamics of systemic T helper cell subsets after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) and during post-SAH complications

Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) is associated with high morbidity and mortality. Devastating post-SAH complications, such as cerebral vasospasm (CVS), delayed cerebral ischemia or seizures to mention a few, are mainly responsible for the poor clinical outcome. Inflammation plays an indispensable role during early brain injury (EBI) and delayed brain injury (DBI) phases over which these complications arise. T helper cells are the major cytokine secreting cells of adaptive immunity that can polarize to multiple functionally unique sub-populations. Here, we investigate different CD4+ T cell subsets during EBI and DBI phases after SAH, and their dynamics during post-SAH complications. Peripheral venous blood from 15 SAH patients during EBI and DBI phases, was analyzed by multicolour flowcytometry. Different subsets of CD3+ CD4+ T cells were characterized by differential cell surface expression of CXCR3 and CCR6 into Th1, Th2, Th17, whereas Tregs were defined by CD25hiCD127lo. The analysis of activation states was done by the expression of stable activation markers CD38 and HLA-DR. Interestingly, compared to healthy controls, Tregs were significantly increased during both EBI and DBI phases. Different activation states of Tregs showed differential significant increase during EBI and DBI phases compared to controls. HLA-DR− CD38+ Tregs were significantly increased during DBI phase compared to EBI phase in SAH patients developing CVS, seizures and infections. However, HLA-DR− CD38− Tregs were significantly reduced during EBI phase in patients with cerebral ischemia (CI) compared to those without CI. HLA-DR− CD38− Th2 cells were significantly increased during EBI phase compared to controls. A significant reduction in Th17/Tregs and HLA-DR− CD38+ Th17/Tregs ratios was observed during both EBI and DBI phases compared to controls. While HLA-DR− CD38− Th17/Tregs and HLA-DR− CD38− Th1/Th2 ratios were impaired only during EBI phase compared to controls. In conclusion, CD4+ T cell subsets display dynamic and unique activation patterns after SAH and during the course of the manifestation of post-SAH complications, which may be helpful for the development of precision neurovascular care. However, to claim this, confirmatory studies with larger patient cohorts, ideally from different ethnic backgrounds, are required. Moreover, our descriptive study may be the grounds for subsequent lab endeavors to explore the underlying mechanisms of our observations.
Chinabiospace.com

BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for Tislelizumab in Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)

“We are excited to submit the eighth marketing application for tislelizumab, of which five have been approved in China. As the first global Phase 3 ESCC clinical trial, the differences in clinical practice in various countries and regions have been fully taken into account, which indicates the result is fully globally representative.” commented Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. “The results demonstrated improved efficacy of tislelizumab monotherapy over chemotherapy in second-line treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ESCC and the potential to benefit patients with improved overall survival (OS) compared to chemotherapy. We look forward to further communication with CDE and hope this medicine will benefit Chinese patients with locally advanced or metastatic ESCC soon.”
IndustrySfvbj.com

Amgen Asthma Drug Granted Priority Review by FDA

Amgen Inc. announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted a biologics license application and granted priority review for Tezepelumab, an asthma drug developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca. Tezepelumab is geared toward patients with severe asthma who experience limited lung function, frequent exacerbations and a reduced quality of...
ScienceNature.com

Viral vector gene delivery of the novel chaperone protein SRCP1 to modify insoluble protein in in vitro and in vivo models of ALS

Protein misfolding and aggregation are shared features of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and protein quality control disruption contributes to neuronal toxicity. Therefore, reducing protein aggregation could hold therapeutic potential. We previously identified a novel chaperone protein, serine-rich chaperone protein 1 (SRCP1), that effectively prevents protein aggregation in cell culture and zebrafish models of Huntington’s disease. Here we tested whether this benefit extends to aggregated proteins found in ALS. We used viral-mediated expression of SRCP1 in in vitro and in vivo models of ALS. We found that SRCP1 reduced insoluble SOD1 protein levels in HEK293T cells overexpressing either the A4V or G93R mutant SOD1. However, the reduction of insoluble protein was not observed in either mutant C9orf72 or SOD1 ALS iPSC-derived motor neurons infected with a lentivirus expressing SRCP1. SOD1-G93A ALS mice injected with AAV-SRCP1 showed a small but significant reduction in insoluble and soluble SOD1 in both the brain and spinal cord, but SRCP1 expression did not improve mouse survival. These data indicate that SRCP1 likely reduces insoluble protein burden in a protein and/or context-dependent manner indicating a need for additional insight into SRCP1 function and therapeutic potential.

Comments / 0

Community Policy