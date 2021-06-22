Ranibizumab Biosimilar (Razumab) vs Innovator Ranibizumab (Lucentis) in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (n-AMD)- efficacy and safety (BIRA study)

Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) is associated with high morbidity and mortality. Devastating post-SAH complications, such as cerebral vasospasm (CVS), delayed cerebral ischemia or seizures to mention a few, are mainly responsible for the poor clinical outcome. Inflammation plays an indispensable role during early brain injury (EBI) and delayed brain injury (DBI) phases over which these complications arise. T helper cells are the major cytokine secreting cells of adaptive immunity that can polarize to multiple functionally unique sub-populations. Here, we investigate different CD4+ T cell subsets during EBI and DBI phases after SAH, and their dynamics during post-SAH complications. Peripheral venous blood from 15 SAH patients during EBI and DBI phases, was analyzed by multicolour flowcytometry. Different subsets of CD3+ CD4+ T cells were characterized by differential cell surface expression of CXCR3 and CCR6 into Th1, Th2, Th17, whereas Tregs were defined by CD25hiCD127lo. The analysis of activation states was done by the expression of stable activation markers CD38 and HLA-DR. Interestingly, compared to healthy controls, Tregs were significantly increased during both EBI and DBI phases. Different activation states of Tregs showed differential significant increase during EBI and DBI phases compared to controls. HLA-DR− CD38+ Tregs were significantly increased during DBI phase compared to EBI phase in SAH patients developing CVS, seizures and infections. However, HLA-DR− CD38− Tregs were significantly reduced during EBI phase in patients with cerebral ischemia (CI) compared to those without CI. HLA-DR− CD38− Th2 cells were significantly increased during EBI phase compared to controls. A significant reduction in Th17/Tregs and HLA-DR− CD38+ Th17/Tregs ratios was observed during both EBI and DBI phases compared to controls. While HLA-DR− CD38− Th17/Tregs and HLA-DR− CD38− Th1/Th2 ratios were impaired only during EBI phase compared to controls. In conclusion, CD4+ T cell subsets display dynamic and unique activation patterns after SAH and during the course of the manifestation of post-SAH complications, which may be helpful for the development of precision neurovascular care. However, to claim this, confirmatory studies with larger patient cohorts, ideally from different ethnic backgrounds, are required. Moreover, our descriptive study may be the grounds for subsequent lab endeavors to explore the underlying mechanisms of our observations.