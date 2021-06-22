Ranibizumab Biosimilar (Razumab) vs Innovator Ranibizumab (Lucentis) in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (n-AMD)- efficacy and safety (BIRA study)
Innovator ranibizumab (IR) received the United States Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) approval in 2006 and the European Medical Agency (EMA) approval in 2007 [1, 2]. Ranibizumab biosimilar {Razumab (RB) Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, India} was approved by the drug controller general of India (DGCI) in 2015 [3]. Since then, Razumab has been widely implemented in India as a cost-effective treatment option. There are multiple single-arm scientific studies that have been published related to the efficacy and safety of RB [4,5,6,7,8,9]. However, to the best of our knowledge, no comparative data on RB vs IR has been published yet. This is the first study that compares the efficacy and safety of RB vs IR in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (n-AMD).www.nature.com