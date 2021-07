The Global Business Travel Association last December established new roles for regional representation on its board of directors, introducing board seats for its Canadian, European and Latin American regions. At the time, the chairpersons of the respective local organizations were named for the seats. In the current election the Canadian and European representation is up for grabs as part of a cycle that will seat 11 of 16 total GBTA board members. Two candidates are vying for the European regional seat, while the Canadian regional seat is uncontested. Six U.S.-based members have thrown their hats into the ring for one direct member at-large seat. One current allied board member is running for re-election and one direct member is doing the same.