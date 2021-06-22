Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Biddeford Could Be Home To Maine’s Next Food Truck Park

By Joey
Posted by 
92 Moose
92 Moose
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the summer rolls in, locals and tourists pour into Maine's only food truck park in Wells, Congdon's After Dark. It's been a smashing success for years now, introducing many customers to new vendors and giving those who are indecisive about food a chance to nibble on many options. With the food truck trend in Maine continuing to grow, it makes sense that there would be another food truck park at some point and it appears Biddeford may be the home of it.

92moose.fm
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
City
Wells, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Biddeford, ME
Biddeford, ME
Government
Biddeford, ME
Restaurants
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Biddeford, ME
Lifestyle
Biddeford, ME
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trucks#Food Drink#Next Food Truck Park#The Portland Press Herald#City Side Food Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Harrison Maine Campground Is A Pot Smoker’s Paradise

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, Harrison's Camp Laughing Grass is a one of a kind, cannabis-friendly, campground. The campground features traditional campsites, as well as "glamping" campsites. Right now, the campground has ten sites, but the owner hopes to expand to 20 campsites by next year. The Crooked River...
Liberty, MEPosted by
92 Moose

Improvements Made To 2 Swimming Holes In Liberty Maine

According to the Bangor Daily News, some much-needed upgrades come to town-owned Marshall Shores on St George Lake in Liberty. Marshall Shores is known for its rocky and very slippery terrain, which oftentimes makes it hard for those with mobility issues to make it safely to the water. Because of this, the town has decided to make a few much-needed upgrades.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

You And 10 Friends Can Rent This Incredible Maine Island Estate

If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate. According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Maine Has Launched A New Shark Sighting Reporting Tool

With the warmer weather, locals and tourists are returning to Maine's beaches. Many of those people plan to take a dip in the ocean. As the events of last summer have taught us, you never know when a shark will make its way along Maine's coastline. While shark sightings are rare, and attacks are even more rare, there is always a concern for people's safety.
Energy IndustryPosted by
92 Moose

Maine Bans Power Disconnect Threats During Winter Months

You might be thinking this is an old story if you're familiar with the fact that it has been Maine policy for years that electric utilities like CMP cannot turn Maine resident's power off during the winter months, While this is true, new regulations have just been passed regarding disconnection notices.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

How Tropical Storm Elsa Will Affect Maine

Being prime hurricane season it's no surprise we have some tropical weather storming up the eastern coast towards Maine. According to a report by WMTW-TV, Tropical Storm Elsa may remain a tropical storm as it nears the ocean again. We can expect it to arrive in the Gulf of Maine Friday with high winds, up to 50mph possible, and heavy surf Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

This Island Shipwreck Is A Perfect Backdrop For Your Maine Photos

If you are coming to Maine on vacation, or maybe you're planning to take a Maine stay-cation this summer, a visit to Monhegan Island needs to be on your "to-do" list. According to Wikipedia, Monhegan Island lies about 12 miles off the coast of Maine. The name is derived from the Alogonquian word Monchiggon - which means "out to see island". The first Europeans to visit the island were pirates. Later, fishermen lived on the island. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it became an artists colony.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

Great News For Maine – Lumber Prices Finally Becoming Affordable

Just like the price of real estate in Maine, and across the country, the price of lumber has gone through the roof over the last year-ish. There is a good chance you know at least a few people who had planned to do some home renovations during the "quarantine", but bailed on the idea because of the insane prices on lumber and other building supplies.
Posted by
92 Moose

Historic Augusta Area Golf Course Being Auctioned In July

Have you ever had a desire to own your own golf course? This could be your opportunity. According to the KJ, Augusta's historic Western View Golf Course is set to be auctioned-off on July 15th. In 2018, Alan and Amy Orcutt purchased the Central Maine golf course, which first opened...
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

No This Big-Headed Maine Bird is Not Photoshopped

You Can't Believe Everything You See on The Internet. The internet is full of strange creatures. The users, yes, but also a lot of other things thanks to Photoshop. People can make themselves humanoids of perfection, homes, and landscapes can feature the strange and unusual, and you never know what kind of animal hybrid may pop up.
Maine StatePosted by
92 Moose

25 Maine Ice Cream Shops Making Unbelievable Frozen Creations

Ice scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!. In my opinion, if you don't like ice cream you must be certifiably crazy, off your rocker, or gone round the bend because there is no way you could be in your right mind and hate ice cream. Alright, that wasn't nice, but let's be real most people really do love ice cream.
Auburn, MEPosted by
92 Moose

What Hannaford is Doing For To-Go Orders Without Plastic Bags

Hannaford To-Go One of the greatest inventions in recent years (in my humble opinion) is grocery pick-up services. It's so easy, you just go online, do your shopping, and boom! A few hours later all you have to do is pop your trunk and you're on your way. Saving not only time during your busy day, but it also saves money on those impulse buys as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy