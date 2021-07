The state of Ohio is distributing grants up to $30,000 to small and medium-sized businesses opened in 2020 in Ohio, those who are struggling because of the coronavirus. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced four grant programs totaling up to $155 million to support food service industry, hotels and motels, and entertainment venues, and small businesses that opened in 2020. The state will be distributing the funds to each of Ohio’s 88 counties, according to a local NBC outlet.