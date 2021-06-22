Indiana 211 collecting storm damage reports
INDIANA – Residents impacted by the severe storms June 18-21 are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report storm damage and help with a statewide damage assessment. The storm produced several tornado warnings and resulted in severe flooding in some areas. The storms damaged or destroyed multiple buildings, caused evacuations, and resulted in temporary shelters erected in counties with considerable damage. At least one death in Monroe County has been attributed to the swift-moving storm.www.wbiw.com