Far Cry 6 Narrative Director Talks About the Inspiration Behind Yara
Far Cry 6's open world is promising to be one of the series' best ever, not only because of its size or environmental variety, but also because, from a narrative perspective, it's shaping up to be quite a fascinating setting. Narrative director Navid Khavari has spoken about how the fictional island nation of Yara takes inspiration from Cuba and its political strife, and in a new clip uploaded by the official Far Cry Twitter, Khavari elaborates on that a little bit more.