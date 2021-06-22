Cancel
Fighting the Loneliness and Isolation That Come With Migraine Pain

How many of you have ever had a headache? I’m not just talking about a little headache, but a pounding, overwhelming pain that would not stop? In this moment of pain, how many of you would have done anything to make it stop? Was it enjoyable? Was it painful? Did you lay there wishing and praying for the pain to just stop? Most of us have had a headache and know how miserable it makes us feel, but for some, the battle is so much more.

Mental Healthmigraine.com

Pain & Migraine at School

It's been almost 7 years since I have been living with migraine. I am 25 yrs old and a medical student. It has been very difficult to live with. Being a medical student, I need to study but I could not focus due to the pain and light sensitivity issues. The problem has become severe when I could not stay in a noisy environment.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

6 Ways to Cope With Loneliness

Loneliness is common and part of the human experience, and many singles struggle with it. Loneliness becomes more manageable when approached with self-compassion. Strategies that involve cultivating connections, practicing gratitude, and seeking out joy can help mitigate loneliness. Single? Lonely? That is 100 percent normal and 100 percent OK. But...
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Living with Daily Migraines

I was diagnosed with chronic migraines in my early thirties. My migraines aren’t normal. I get migraines due to the fluid traveling around in my brain. When it travels I get major pressure in my head. It all started with me having bad headaches. I went to the doctor to figure out why my head was hurting so bad. I had a cat scan. The doctors found excessive cerebral fluid in brain from the cat scan. This where hydrocephalus started.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Migraines: My Severe Chronic Pain for 9530 Days Straight

Since May 1995, I have had an intractable migraine EVERYDAY. That makes 9530 days consecutively. I have 3 main triggers: getting overheated, stress, and a drop in barometric pressure (rain or snow). Work and family relationships. Because of my migraine, I can’t keep a job, even on FMLA, most of...
Healthmigraine.com

Years with Migraine

I am a 63-year-old woman and have suffered from migraines since my teens. I have been in the ER more times than I can count. I have seen so many doctors and tried every medication they recommended. Now that I am older, when a migraine hits I end up sitting in my dark closet. Missing out on time with my family and friends. I sleep sitting up if I sleep at all. It’s a miserable life living with migraines. Would not wish it on anyone.
Mental Healthmigraine.com

Migraines Since Age 12...

My migraines started at age 12 and have gotten worse with age. I'll be 56 in a few days and they're worse than ever. All my triggers include auras, any odors, bright light (I have to keep the light on my computer on the lowest setting plus the nightlight just to use it), and many other things. I've literally spent 3 weeks in a dark room from a migraine just a couple of months ago. One thing those of us who have migraines like these need is access to decent medications since most of us can't afford them and if you go to the er they just will give you fluids and nausea meds.
Tampa, FLMarietta Daily Journal

‘I missed a lot of life.’ Migraine pain brings lives to a halt

TAMPA, Fla. – Teresa Faiello was driving in Washington, D.C., rush hour traffic when “stars and blind spots” filled her vision. Robbed of her peripheral vision, a sharp pain radiating from behind her eyes to the back of her skull, she had to pull over. That was more than two...
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Migraines Just Suck

I started getting headaches in middle school. My family always told me I would be fine just take some ibuprofen. Years went by and by the time I was in my early 20’s I was having a migraine every day. I would be working at the Boys and Girls Club and I would take my breaks to go lay on the cold concrete floor in the back room which was very dark. My coworker at the time really came to my rescue. He had migraines and the director of the club had them too. They helped me through some rough days but I didn’t have insurance and never had them looked at.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

My Migraine Story

I’ve dealt with chronic migraine headaches since about age 4...for as long as I can remember. My neurologist says that the problem is hereditary. I’m only 22 now, but I anticipate dealing with headaches for the rest of my life. Facing my reality. It’s taken a long time for me...
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Refractory Migraines Complicated by New Chronic Pain

My migraines were “formally” diagnosed in my mid-thirties, but I’ve had “headaches” since my early 20’s that we’re debilitating and likely migraines-undiagnosed. My migraines were controlled with preventative medication for the first 10 years or so whereas I rarely took “rescue” meds such as Maxalt. Then about 2yrs ago my migraines started to become “refractory”, almost DAILY and they would not respond to ANY medication at all! I tried almost every prescription RX available. Started Botox, and Ajovy. I was using so many Triptans (my “rescue” medication for my almost daily migraines that I ended up with “medication-over-use migraines!!) So not much improvement. My 2nd dose of Botox (which I receive every 3 months) I responded great! Literally no migraine for almost 3 months.
Carl Junction, MOSentinel-Echo

How to cope with, treat migraines

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The first time Kimberly Grizzle experienced a full-blown migraine, she misinterpreted it as a life-ending stroke. “It seared my brain,” the Carl Junction resident said. “(I thought) I was about to die.”. She said she has never forgotten that moment: it was a beautiful summer day,...
Healthmigraine.com

Disabled Veteran with Migraine

It all began on a sweltering spring day at Camp Victory in Iraq 16 years ago. Three days prior to what I now know as my first migraine, a haboob passed through our camp lingering for two days. Looking back, the pain wasn’t intense, however, I will never forget my first experience of photophobia.
Yogamigraine.com

Migraine Journey

I have had migraines my entire life. When I see was young they thought that the migraines were caused by my long thick hair. So each summer I got my hair thinned. Still had migraines, cut my hair short, still had migraines. Took aspirin and Tylenol and went to bed when headaches hit.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Definition of Migraine: Utter Misery!

My first migraine struck at age 17, and 37 years later, they’re still pretty much the bane of my existence. Visits to the Mayo Clinic in 2013-14 were a godsend to me. Although the neuro docs there didn’t “cure” the migraines, they got the ball rolling with appropriate treatment plans & made things more tolerable.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

Migraines Are A Constant Battle For Me

Migraines have always been a constant battle. Having them since I can remember, I finally got diagnosed at 18. Before that, it was dark rooms, ice packs, and ibuprofen (and caffeine). I am allergic to Aspirin so not so lucky there. Then at 16, I became allergic to ibuprofen so could only take Tylenol. At 18 I got put on prescription migraine medicine.
Diseases & Treatmentsmigraine.com

A Lifetime of Hemiplegic Migraines

I always suffered with migraines whenever there were strong smells around. As a toddler I rarely cried and told my parents that crying made my head hurt. I had my first hemiplegic migraine when I was 23 years old. I eventually found that my trigger was Old Jamaican Ginger Ale. Strangely, I can eat ginger without any problems but the particular strain of Ginger that is in that drink triggers them 100% of the time.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

How Coffee Could Help Relieve Migraine Pain

Anyone who suffers from migraines would grab at anything that offers a cure for the debilitating pain. There are many methods people use to find migraine relief, with varying degrees of effectiveness. One migraine relief tactic with tangible research behind it is also something you might do every day: drinking coffee.
Mental HealthChicago Tribune

Op-ed: The loneliness epidemic and where it comes from

As the pandemic recedes and Americans reenter public life, the surgeon general and other public health experts are urging the country to focus on another national crisis, one that has lingered for decades and worsened in recent years: loneliness. For many, pandemic-related lockdowns, social distancing, and physical isolation resulted in...
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

How seniors can enhance mental health

No matter what age we are, living a life of purpose, connection and joy is critical for our physical and mental wellbeing. For older adults, a variety of obstacles like vision loss, social isolation, mobility problems and memory issues can make enjoying life more difficult. Why is it important for...
Mental HealthBBC

Loneliness: The bright seats bringing people together

Mid and East Antrim’s Loneliness Network says a silent symptom of the pandemic has been isolation. Concerned about the impact this has had on people’s mental health, they’ve now installed what’s known as chatty benches to encourage people to talk. Read full story here.

