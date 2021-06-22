Fighting the Loneliness and Isolation That Come With Migraine Pain
How many of you have ever had a headache? I’m not just talking about a little headache, but a pounding, overwhelming pain that would not stop? In this moment of pain, how many of you would have done anything to make it stop? Was it enjoyable? Was it painful? Did you lay there wishing and praying for the pain to just stop? Most of us have had a headache and know how miserable it makes us feel, but for some, the battle is so much more.themighty.com