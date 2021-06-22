Fighting the Loneliness and Isolation That Come With Migraine Pain

I started getting headaches in middle school. My family always told me I would be fine just take some ibuprofen. Years went by and by the time I was in my early 20’s I was having a migraine every day. I would be working at the Boys and Girls Club and I would take my breaks to go lay on the cold concrete floor in the back room which was very dark. My coworker at the time really came to my rescue. He had migraines and the director of the club had them too. They helped me through some rough days but I didn’t have insurance and never had them looked at.