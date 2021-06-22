How Discount Tire aligns technology and culture for business resilience
It took just two weeks after the pandemic struck for Discount Tire to change almost everything about how it interacts with customers in its 1000-plus stores across the country. Now, the company is expanding its use of cloud technology and microservices architecture to make many of these changes permanent with an eye toward gaining even greater operational efficiencies and enhanced customer service. Join us to learn how all of this is not only simplifying how customers interact with the organization, but reinforcing business resilience.www.cio.com