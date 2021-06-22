Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How Discount Tire aligns technology and culture for business resilience

CIO
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took just two weeks after the pandemic struck for Discount Tire to change almost everything about how it interacts with customers in its 1000-plus stores across the country. Now, the company is expanding its use of cloud technology and microservices architecture to make many of these changes permanent with an eye toward gaining even greater operational efficiencies and enhanced customer service. Join us to learn how all of this is not only simplifying how customers interact with the organization, but reinforcing business resilience.

www.cio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discount Tire#Technology And Culture#Cloud Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
EconomyCIO

Top Lessons from the Industry-First Value Stream Management

I was fortunate to be a part of our first Value Stream Management Summit, which brought together leading analysts, vendors, and executives from top enterprises. (If you weren’t able to join us, be sure to visit vsmsummit.com to catch the event replay.) Following are a few of my top takeaways from this informative event.
EconomyMiddletown Press

Aragon Research Identifies a New Market-Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS)-That Will Overtake iPaaS

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The old ways of PaaS and iPaaS are no longer enough for organizations to enable and fuel business transformation. Organizations need a new type of platform service that is holistic and integrated, and starts with business transformation and automation first and foremost. Because of this growing need, and the introduction of new technology and service providers in the market, Aragon has identified a new market that is focused specifically on providing the platform and business architecture services needed to enable business transformation. It’s calling this market transformation platform as a service (tPaaS).
Santa Ana, CAaithority.com

Microsoft Gold Partner, I.T. Responsive Joins Best In Class Managed Service Provider, New Charter Technologies

New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, announced the partnership of I.T. Responsive. Located in Santa Ana, California, I.T. Responsive leads the market as a Microsoft Gold Partner, providing best-in-class solutions and project services to clients. With over 20 years of experience, the team is focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses get a quantifiable return on their technology investments.
EconomyCIO

Harness the Data Cloud to Deliver Business Value

Data is a strategic asset that delivers actionable insights. However, traditional technologies have trapped and siloed data for years, creating limits around how data can be accessed, analysed, and shared. Mobilising data the right way can result in better decision-making, stronger customer experiences and cost savings across the organisation. This eBook outlines how businesses can transform their data into an actionable asset and achieve better business results.
techwire.net

Top 5 Reasons Partnering With IT Early Drives Automation Success

Robotic process automation (RPA) has moved from buzzword to business-critical application in the blink of an eye. In today’s world, the need to automate as much of your business processes as possible is essential as we look to keep everyone safe and let them work securely wherever and whenever they need.
Career Development & AdviceCIO

Experts agree: A data-driven culture starts at the top

No matter the analogy about data — that it’s the lifeblood, fuel, engine, or new oil — business leaders have little doubt about its importance to driving decision making and delivering business value. The challenge for many leadership teams is that not everyone in the organization shares that vision of...
ComputersCIO

6 best practices for good data governance

Why is good data governance so important? Consider what might result without it: data that’s poor in quality, difficult to use, lacking integrity, vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, inconsistent, and not always available to business users. In other words, from a business standpoint there is almost no point in having data...
Businessaithority.com

LG Elevates Digital Transformation With Opening Of New Cloud Call Center

Delivering Efficient, Responsive Cloud-based Customer Service Solution with Help of Amazon Connect and Genesys Cloud. LG Electronics’ new Cloud Call Center in the United States, the company’s first in the world, is elevating LG’s digital transformation while further improving the quality and efficiency of its customer service. Implementation of the...
EconomyCIO

Are Complex Business Processes Affecting Company Growth & Profits?

Multiple forces have had a significant impact on manufacturers in the high-tech industry for some time. Among the most prevalent is the shift to cloud and the subscription software model, in which customers subscribe to a vendor’s hardware or software, and revenue derived from the hardware or software flows in over the length of the customers’ lifecycle rather than in a single, up-front payment. Additionally, with the given challenges and opportunities that today’s high-tech companies are navigating, it’s not surprising that incentives and the broader Go-to-Market programs landscape have also been impacted and being reconfigured to handle hefty new demands. Tech companies can no longer run programs that simply focus on how they incentivize a customer to buy or a partner to sell; today’s programs need to focus on the end-to-end value chain.
EconomyCIO

Four Ways to Maximize Your Business Intelligence Investments

Get real-world insights and drive more value from your business intelligence investments with a scalable and secure analytics solution that empowers everyone in your organization to achieve faster insights. Read the complimentary e-book Four Ways to Maximize Your Business Intelligence Investments to explore how four successful companies enabled corporate innovation...
Softwarenojitter.com

Creating Better Experiences: Genesys Partners on VoC

Over the last several years, contact center provider Genesys’s goal has been to provide customers with remarkable experiences, being empathetic throughout the whole customer journey. To further this goal, Genesys last month announced a partnership with a voice-of-the-customer software provider Qualtrics. For some perspective, Gartner defines voice of the customer...
EconomyCIO

2021 Data Protection Trends Executive Brief

2020 was a unique year that forever changed the IT landscape, creating new challenges for all. In the new Veeam report, more than 3,000 business and IT leaders across 28 countries were surveyed on their data management challenges and successes, including the impact 2020 had on IT. Download the 2021...
EconomyCIO

How CIOs can transform to create competitive advantage

As businesses emerge from the shadows of a paralysing pandemic – tasked with kick-starting recovery efforts without delay – the need for competitive differentiation is coming into sharp focus. Following a year of resilience, CIOs are shifting gears to lead change efforts both internally and externally, accelerating at pace to...
SoftwareCIO

CASB Cloud Application Visibility & Controls

The ability to apply fine grained controls and gain visibility into cloud application use is critical with the move of applications to the cloud. The iboss cloud is the gateway to the cloud giving it the ability to control cloud applications and provide visibility into cloud application use. Cloud application controls are extensive and range from Facebook, to Google to Microsoft. This includes making Facebook read-only, ensuring access to Google Drive is corporate only and leveraging Microsoft Office 365 Tenant restrictions.
cisco.com

Cisco IoT – Cisco partners are accelerating customer digital transformations

Real time decision making is critical to customer success. Customers that don’t take the necessary steps to build next generation infrastructures and solutions will be stuck with the same basic applications – monitoring, reporting, and simple rules-based operations. They will be unable to transition to the data-driven economy, and at a later stage take part in the upcoming outcome economy.
Small BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How To Maintain Company Culture Remotely

In many ways, the transition to remote work in the wake of Covid-19 has helped redefine existing conceptions of “company culture.” Even the term itself seems rather outdated; it conjures up images of bustling offices of decades past, with daily meetings, memos and synergetic pep talks. Though some organizations still function in this way, much modern-day business is done with teams spread out all over the world. Many entrepreneurs — myself included — now have to juggle multiple time zones and communication platforms, as well as differences in both language and culture.
TechnologyCIO

Change by design: The new role of digital and software in organizational transformation

In 2021 and beyond, business and technology leaders should not settle for a “new normal,” nor frame the future as the “next normal.” If we really think about it, the business and operational models that powered yesterday’s companies were largely scaled and optimized from paper-based analog processes. Simply digitizing legacy systems, and mindsets, isn’t going to cut it in the new world. We no longer have generous multi-year timelines to transform. It’s time to reimagine the role of digital transformation in the future of work, create new value for digital-first customers, reskill employees for the new world, and explore innovative technologies to build tomorrow’s business, today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy